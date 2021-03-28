Last Updated:

Holi Wishes In Tamil That You Can Send To Your Friends And Family On Festival Of Colours

Here is a list Happy Holi Wishes in Tamil for you sent with love to all your friends and family as the festival of colours inches closer, take a look.

Holi is one of the most awaited festivals of the year, for all the fun that it can be with all the colours flying around and some of the most unique sweets and treats to nibble on. The festival falls on the Purnima or the full moon day on the Phalgun month of the Hindu calendar, and somewhere in the month of March according to the Gregorian calendar. The ancient festival is also called the festival of love and the festival of colours celebrated with great pomp in India, and other parts of Asia.

The two-day festival starts with the Holika Dahan and the Rangwali Holi or Dhuleti being played the next morning. However, this year might not let you celebrate Holi like the earlier times following the COVID-19 precautions, it can always be spent sending the best and warmest of wishes to friends, family and loved ones. Here is a list of Happy Holi wishes in Tamil, that you can send to celebrate the festival.

Happy Holi Wishes in Tamil

à®‡à®¨à¯à®¤ à®¹à¯‹à®²à®¿ à®’à®°à¯à®µà®°à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯Šà®°à¯à®µà®°à¯ à®…à®©à¯à®ªà¯ à®®à®±à¯à®±à¯à®®à¯ à®šà®•à¯‹à®¤à®°à®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®µà®¤à¯à®¤à®¿à®©à¯ à®µà®£à¯à®£à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ˆ à®µà¯ˆà®ªà¯à®ªà®¤à®¿à®²à¯ à®šà®¿à®² à®ªà¯à®¤à®¿à®¯ à®¨à®¿à®©à¯ˆà®µà¯à®•à®³à¯ˆ à®‰à®°à¯à®µà®¾à®•à¯à®•à¯à®µà¯‹à®®à¯. à®‰à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯à®®à¯ à®‰à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®•à¯à®Ÿà¯à®®à¯à®ª à®‰à®±à¯à®ªà¯à®ªà®¿à®©à®°à¯à®•à®³à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯à®®à¯ à®¹à¯‹à®²à®¿ à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®•à¯à®•à®³à¯!

  • This Holi will create some new memories in placing the colours of love and brotherhood on each other. Holi greetings to you and your family members!

à®Žà®²à¯à®²à®¾ à®Žà®¤à®¿à®°à¯à®®à®±à¯ˆ à®Žà®£à¯à®£à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ˆ à®Žà®°à®¿à®¤à¯à®¤à¯, à®¨à¯‡à®°à¯à®®à®±à¯ˆ à®Žà®£à¯à®£à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ˆ à®…à®´à®•à®¾à®© à®µà®£à¯à®£à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®ªà¯‹à®² à®‰à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯ˆà®¯à®¿à®²à¯ à®¨à¯à®´à¯ˆà®¯à®Ÿà¯à®Ÿà¯à®®à¯. à®‰à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯ à®‡à®©à®¿à®¯ à®¹à¯‹à®²à®¿ à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®•à¯à®•à®³à¯!

  • Burn all negative thoughts and let positive thoughts enter your life like beautiful colours. Happy Holi to you!

à®‡à®¨à¯à®¤ à®µà®£à¯à®£à®™à¯à®•à®³à®¿à®©à¯ à®¤à®¿à®°à¯à®µà®¿à®´à®¾ à®®à®•à¯à®•à®³à®¿à®Ÿà¯ˆà®¯à¯‡ à®…à®©à¯à®ªà¯ˆà®¯à¯à®®à¯ à®…à®®à¯ˆà®¤à®¿à®¯à¯ˆà®¯à¯à®®à¯ à®ªà®°à®ªà¯à®ªà¯à®•à®¿à®±à®¤à¯ à®Žà®©à¯à®±à¯ à®¨à®®à¯à®ªà¯à®•à®¿à®±à¯‹à®®à¯. à®¹à¯‹à®²à®¿ à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®•à¯à®•à®³à¯!

  • We hope that the festival of these colours spreads love and peace among the people. Best wishes on Holi!

à®¹à¯‹à®²à®¿ à®Žà®©à¯à®ªà®¤à¯ à®µà®£à¯à®£à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®®à®±à¯à®±à¯à®®à¯ à®®à®•à®¿à®´à¯à®šà¯à®šà®¿à®¯à®¿à®©à¯ à®¤à®¿à®°à¯à®µà®¿à®´à®¾. à®‡à®¤à¯ à®‰à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯ˆà®¯à®¿à®²à¯ à®…à®¤à®¿à®• à®µà®£à¯à®£à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ˆà®¯à¯à®®à¯ à®®à®•à®¿à®´à¯à®šà¯à®šà®¿à®¯à¯ˆà®¯à¯à®®à¯ à®¤à®°à¯à®•à®¿à®±à®¤à¯ à®Žà®©à¯à®±à¯ à®¨à®¾à®©à¯ à®¨à®®à¯à®ªà¯à®•à®¿à®±à¯‡à®©à¯. à®¹à¯‹à®²à®¿ à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®•à¯à®•à®³à¯!

  • Holi is a festival of colours and joy; I hope this Holi brings more colours and joy to your life. Happy Holi.

à®¹à¯‹à®²à®¿à®¯à®¿à®©à¯ à®µà®£à¯à®£à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®‰à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯ˆà®¯à¯ˆ à®µà®£à¯à®£à®®à®¯à®®à®¾à®•à®µà¯à®®à¯ à®…à®´à®•à®¾à®•à®µà¯à®®à¯ à®®à®¾à®±à¯à®±à¯à®®à¯. à®‰à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯à®®à¯ à®‰à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®…à®©à¯à®ªà¯à®•à¯à®•à¯à®°à®¿à®¯à®µà®°à¯à®•à®³à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯à®®à¯ à®‡à®©à®¿à®¯ à®¹à¯‹à®²à®¿ à®¨à®²à¯à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®•à¯à®•à®³à¯!

  • The colours of Holi will make your life colourful and beautiful. Happy Holi to you and your loved ones.

à®µà®£à¯à®£à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯à®Ÿà®©à¯ à®…à®©à¯à®ªà¯ˆ à®µà¯†à®³à®¿à®ªà¯à®ªà®Ÿà¯à®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®®à¯ à®¨à®¾à®³à¯ à®¹à¯‹à®²à®¿. à®ªà®¾à®šà®¤à¯à®¤à¯ˆà®•à¯ à®•à®¾à®Ÿà¯à®Ÿ à®µà¯‡à®£à¯à®Ÿà®¿à®¯ à®¨à¯‡à®°à®®à¯ à®‡à®¤à¯. à®‰à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®®à¯€à®¤à¯ à®‡à®°à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯à®®à¯ à®µà®£à¯à®£à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®…à®©à¯ˆà®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®®à¯ à®…à®©à¯à®ªà®¾à®©à®µà¯ˆ. à®‡à®©à®¿à®¯ à®¹à¯‹à®²à®¿ à®¨à®²à¯à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®•à¯à®•à®³à¯!

  • Holi is the day to express love with colours. It is time to show affection. All the colours on you are love. Happy Holi.

à®‰à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯ˆà®¯à®¿à®©à¯ à®®à®•à®¿à®´à¯à®šà¯à®šà®¿à®¯à¯ˆ à®µà®¾à®©à®µà®¿à®²à¯à®²à®¿à®©à¯ à®…à®´à®•à®¿à®¯ à®µà®£à¯à®£à®™à¯à®•à®³à®¾à®²à¯ à®µà®°à¯ˆà®¨à¯à®¤à¯, à®‰à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯ˆà®¯à®¿à®²à®¿à®°à¯à®¨à¯à®¤à¯ à®Žà®²à¯à®²à®¾ à®¤à®Ÿà¯ˆà®•à®³à¯ˆà®¯à¯à®®à¯ à®¨à¯€à®•à¯à®•à®Ÿà¯à®Ÿà¯à®®à¯. à®®à®•à®¿à®´à¯à®šà¯à®šà®¿à®¯à®¾à®© à®¹à¯‹à®²à®¿ à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®•à¯à®•à®³à¯!

  • Draw the joy of your life with the beautiful colours of the rainbow and remove all obstacles from your life. Happy Holi Greetings!

à®‡à®¨à¯à®¤ à®¹à¯‹à®²à®¿à®¯à®¿à®²à¯ à®‰à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®®à¯à®•à®¤à¯à®¤à¯ˆ à®µà®£à¯à®£à®™à¯à®•à®³à®¾à®²à¯ à®µà®£à¯à®£à®®à¯ à®¤à¯€à®Ÿà¯à®Ÿ à®µà®¿à®°à¯à®®à¯à®ªà¯à®•à®¿à®±à¯‡à®©à¯. à®‡à®¤à®©à®¾à®²à¯ à®‰à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯ˆà®¯à®¿à®²à¯ à®…à®©à¯à®ªà¯, à®®à®•à®¿à®´à¯à®šà¯à®šà®¿ à®†à®•à®¿à®¯à®µà¯ˆ à®…à®´à®•à®¾à®© à®µà®£à¯à®£à®™à¯à®•à®³à®¾à®²à¯ à®¨à®¿à®°à®ªà¯à®ªà®ªà¯à®ªà®Ÿà¯à®®à¯. à®¹à¯‹à®²à®¿ à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®•à¯à®•à®³à¯!

  • I want to paint your face with colours in this Holi. Thus love and happiness in your life will be filled with beautiful colours. Holi Greetings. 

