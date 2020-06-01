How To Do Nirjala Ekadashi Fast? Read Details And Other Information Of This Auspicious Day

As per the Hindu calendar, there are 24 Ekadashis in a year. However, among them, Nirjala Ekadashi is considered the most transcendent. The day is also known as Bhimseni or Bhim Ekadashi as, according to Maharishi Ved Vyasa, Bhim did fasting on this day. Many great saints have said that by fasting on this auspicious day, the devotee gets the result of fasting for all the remaining Ekadashis in the whole year. The day is also famously known as Nirjala Ekadashi because it follows the custom of not drinking water and having food from the dawn of the day till the morning of next day or Dwadashi. Keep reading to know more:

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat Puja Vidhi

As per Hindu rituals, on this day, one must not consume even a drop of water and worship Lord Vishnu. It is believed that if devotees are not able to fast for all Ekadashis, they must observe a fast on Nirjala Ekadashi. By fasting on this day, one attains virtue equivalent to all Ekadashis. The procedure for this fast is as follows:

On this day, from the sunrise of Ekadashi till the dawn of Dwadashi, one should not have water and food.

On this auspicious day of Ekadashi, one should first worship Lord Vishnu after bathing early in the morning. After that, while worshipping God, one needs chant the mantra, “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya”.

During this Ekadashi, one should listen to stories and sing devotional songs (Kirtans).

The person who does fasting on this day must fill the pitcher or Kalash with water and cover it with a white cloth. Devotees are asked to keep some sugar on it and donate it to a Brahmin with some money or Dakshina.

Importance of Charity on Nirjala Ekadashi

While fasting on this Bhim Ekadashi, one must donate essential things like food, water, clothes, shoes, blanket, and other things. As per religious beliefs, devotees who give a pitcher of water (Jal Kalash) on this day, reap the benefits of all Ekadashis throughout the year. By fasting on this Ekadashi, one gets free from the sin of having food on all other Ekadashi. It has been said by many that the person who does fasting on this day, is blessed by the lord.

