Jamat Ul Vida Quotes To Share With Friends & Family On This Auspicious Day

Jamat ul Vida is one of the most important days of the Ramadan month, and this year, it will be celebrated on May 22, 2020. Jamat ul Vida is the last Friday of the Ramadan month, which makes it a highly auspicious day for all Muslims. On this day, Muslims pray for Allah's blessing, give to charities, feed the poor, and celebrate the coming end of Ramadan.

Jamat ul Vida is undoubtedly one of the most auspicious days of the Ramadan Month. Here are some quotes that you can send to your friends and family to celebrate Jamat ul Vida.

Jamat ul Vida quotes to send to friends & family on social media

Wishing you & your family health, wealth and lots of happiness on this auspicious day of Jamat-ul-Vida Mubarak. May Allah keep showering his blessings on us and forgive us for all our sins in the present, past and the future.

Ya Allah we have committed countless sins, But your mercy is limitless. Please Forgive Us, You are the greatest forgive. You love to forgive. Please Forgive all of us for our sins in the past, present and the future.

Ramadan is about to end soon. Today we pray to see it again next year. I hope all our prayers, fasts and good deeds are accepted and rewarded generously. I pray that all our sins are forgiven. Jamat-ul-Vida Mubarak to you and your entire family.

Alwida Alwida Mah-e-Ramzan Ya Allah Hum Ne Jo Rozay Rakhay, Jo Ebadatain Ki Aur Jo Namazain Parhin, Ya Allah Qabool Karna. Aur Jo Hum Se Galatiyan Huen, Ya Allah Unhe Darguzar Kar Dena, Aur Hum Sab Ko Mauf Kar Dena, Hum Sab Ki Qayamat Ke Din Maghfirat Farmana!!Ameen

As Ramadan departs from us yet again, we pray to see it again next year. I hope our prayers, fasts and all the good deeds are accepted and rewarded generously. I pray all our sins are forgiven. Jamat-ul-Vida Mubarak.

Is Eid Par Woh Mere Saath Nahi Magar Wo Uski Yadain Us Ki Batain Sab Mujhe Yaad Hai Us Ne Mujhe Yaad Kiya Hoga Phir Mere Khialon Mein Khooye Huey Tasawur Ke Kisi Lamhe Mein Dheeray Se Kaha Hoga Eid Mubarak!!

Waqt Hai Dua Ka Khuda Se Main Dua Karu Maangu Kya Khuda Se Aur Main Diya Jo Khuda Ne Shukrana Uska Ada Karu Happy Jamat Ul Vida!

