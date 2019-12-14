Confused About How To Pick The Right Christmas Tree For Your Home? Check Out These Tips

The festivities of Christmas are incomplete without a Christmas tree. But choosing a perfect tree can get a little confusing. Here are a few tips on how to choose the best Christmas tree for your house:

How to pick the right Christmas tree?

Know what exactly you want

There are different kinds of Christmas trees to choose from. Deciding on what kind of tree you want is the first thing to get straight. There are trees with sharp needles and trees with soft needles. It is up to you and the type of Christmas decor that you have that determines what exactly you need to buy. If you have kids in your house, then it is recommended to buy trees with soft needles, as sharp needles might hurt them when they are playing around it.

Read: Last Minute Christmas Gift Ideas For All The Procrastinators Out There

Size

The length and wideness of the tree is an important deciding factor before you make If you are planning to keep the tree inside your house, then a small-sized tree is recommended. However, if you are planning to keep it outdoor, then it is up to you on how big a tree you want. Most people opt for a medium-size tree as it becomes easy to decorate the tree and without making a mess.

Read: Christmas Gifts For Men That Will Definitely Put A Smile On Their Face

Tree’s freshness

Maintaining the freshness of the tree throughout the holiday season is a task. Thus, at the time of buying the Christmas tree, make sure that the tree trunk is supposed to be sticky enough. When you bend a needle in half with fingers, fresh firs are supposed to snap while fresh pines bend and not break. Choose for a tree accordingly.

Read: Christmas Gifts For Mom That Are Bound To Put A Smile On Her Face

Needles should be secure

Make sure that the Christmas tree's needles are secure enough at the time of buying and not withering away. To know if they are secure or not, you can gently tap the tree's cut end on the ground. If a lot of needles fall off on the ground, then you need to find a better, alternative tree.

Read: ‘Shop Early’: US Christmas Trees Supplies Tight, Prices Up