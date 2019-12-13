Christmas is all about getting together and sharing the joy with all your loved ones. This Christmas season plan on putting a smile on everyone’s face and mostly those important to you. Here are some gift ideas to surprise your mom and fill her with joy on this jolly season.

Christmas gifts for mom that are bound to put a smile on her face

Engraved Necklace

One way to ensure your mom loves your gift is to gift her an engraved necklace of either her name or your name. This is a type of gift she will love to wear always. The necklace will also add to her style whenever she decides to dress up for a function or a gathering.

Also Read | Last Minute Christmas Gift Ideas For All The Procrastinators Out There

Plant

A plant will make her reminiscent of the times she took care of you while growing up. She would love to spend time nurturing it and helping it grow into a healthy plant. This gift will also bring a little greenery into your home and make the whole place seem lively.

Also Read | Christmas Secret Santa: Know The Rules To Play The Fun Game At Home, School Or Anywhere

A Portrait

You can choose to draw yourself or get a custom made portrait from a professional. Regardless she will be stunned and will always keep the portrait close to her. This will be a type of an unusual unique gift she wouldn’t have suspected.

Also Read | Secret Santa 2019: Check Out Some Amazing Gift Ideas When On A Budget

Purse

A sling bag or a good quality purse would work wonders to help your mom. The purse will help to keep her belongings safe while still looking stylish. She will most probably carry the purse around and remember you each time she heads out with her beloved purse.

Also Read | Gift Ideas: Don't Scratch Your Head For Your Secret Santa At Office This Christmas