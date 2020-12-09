Human Rights Day 2020: All About The Theme, History And Significance Of The Day

Human Rights Day 2020 falls on December 10. The day is observed each year on the same date ever since the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948. UDHR is actually a document that states all the rights that humans are entitled to which is regardless of any race, colour, religion, sex, language or any political opinion. Read on to more details about Human Rights Day 2020.

ALSO READ| Natalie Portman Opens Up On How Being Sexualised In Media Took Away From Her Own Sexuality

Human Rights Day 2020

Human Rights Day 2020 theme is to "Recover Better - Stand Up for Human Rights". This year the theme is in sync with the COVID pandemic and it focuses on creating equal opportunities for everyone to address the failures and disappointments we all were exposed to due to COVID -19.

The agenda is to use the day as an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of human rights so as to be able to rebuild the world that we seek, for achieving global solidarity and to be advocate shared humanity across communities. On this day, the aim is to engage the public and the partners of Human Rights as well as the UN family to take transformative action and showcase inspirational practical examples that could contribute in making resilient societies that can recover in a better way.

Human Rights Day history

The Human Rights Day came into force after it is was officially adopted at the UN General Assembly on December 4, 1950. It is believed to be the first time that a global document on human rights was outlined. It stated the fundamental rights of humans, which thus needs to be protected across the globe.

ALSO READ| Belarus: UN Expresses ‘deep Concern’ About Human Rights Situation Amid Anti-govt Crackdown

Human Rights Day significance

According to the UN website, this year the Human Rights Day would hugely resonate with the issues faced due to COVID-19. The UN partners for Human Rights have listed out measures that should be kept in mind to seal the gaps in human rights protection that were fuelled by COVID crisis this year. There is a list of measures that need to be followed to make our society and in turn the whole world a more resilient and just place.

End discrimination of any kind

Address inequalities

Encourage participation and solidarity

Promote sustainable development

ALSO READ| France’s Macron Defends Arms Sales To Egypt Despite Human Rights Concerns

ALSO READ| Lewis Hamilton Slammed For Supporting Saudi Arabia GP Despite Human Rights Violations