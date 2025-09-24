In Spirit of Festivity: Myanmar’s Lake Festival Celebrated in All Its Glory Despite Political and Natural Disturbances | SEE PICTURES

Myanmar’s Phaung Daw Oo Pagoda Festival is a testament to the power of celebrations in bringing people together, despite all odds.

Source: AP

Source: AP

The beauty of Inle Lake, surrounded by mountains, became a site of joy and excitement with the golden barge at the centre of it all. Gilded and ornate, it features the mythical Karaweik bird on its bow and is responsible for transporting four statues of Buddha to 21 villages, allowing people to pay their respects to the deity.

Source: AP



The main barge is surrounded by several other boats manned by members of the ethnic Intha community, known for their unique rowing style, in which they wrap one leg around the oar.

While the important Buddhist tradition has been a long-held one and has even attracted tourists all over the world, this year it is special. As the crowds slowly gathered to watch the spectacle unfold, they were able to keep the disturbing realities of the country at bay, even if for a few hours.

Source: AP

The last few years have been difficult for Myanmar. COVID pandemic ravaged the country, and the civil war of 2021, following the Army coup that ousted Aung Su Kyi, brought political instability, and during this time, the festival was put on hold, only to resume in 2023. More recently, the earthquake cast a pallor on the country. Even Lake Inle, where the festival is held, also suffered damage.

Source: AP