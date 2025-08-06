Independence Day 2025: Will India Celebrate Its 78th or 79th Independence Day This Year?

Updated 6 August 2025 at 20:16 IST
Independence Day 2025: In India, Independence Day is celebrated every year on August 15. It celebrates the date in 1947 when India gained its freedom from 200 years of British colonial rule. It was a hard and long struggle in which many freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for our beloved motherland.
Therefore, the day is celebrated with full patriotism. People participate in and organise cultural programs and seminars to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom. However, many people are unsure whether India is celebrating its 78th or 79th Independence Day this year.
1) Whether the day is counted from 15 August 1947, the day when India gained its independence,
2) Or from its anniversary celebration a year later, on 15 August 1948.
So, if we count from the day of independence, India will be commemorating its 79th anniversary. On the other hand, if we calculate from August 15, 1948, it is the 78th Independence Day.
According to the government's media release, it has been confirmed that India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day this year. This information has been confirmed by the letter released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), carried by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).
The letter said, “As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today extended an invitation to all citizens to contribute their thoughts and ideas for his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15.”
READ MORE: Raksha Bandhan 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Vidhi To Celebrate The Festival
To make Independence Day more special, you can engage in activities like historical reenactments, playing patriotic songs, learning about the history of freedom fighters, and participating in cultural performances that celebrate India’s rich heritage.
Published 6 August 2025 at 20:16 IST