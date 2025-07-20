Raksha Bandhan 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Vidhi To Celebrate The Festival

Raksha Bandhan is considered one of the purest and most sacred festivals celebrated in India. This festival celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. This year, it will be observed on Saturday, 9 August 2025.

Rooted deeply in Indian tradition, the festival symbolises protection, love, lifelong support and duty between siblings.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Dates & Shubh Muhurat

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated during the Purnima (full moon) of the Sawan month. The most auspicious time to tie the rakhi is given below:

Shubh Murat for tying Rakhi: 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM on August 9.

Raksha Bandhan Significance

On this auspicious day, sisters tie a rakhi (a sacred thread) around their brothers’ wrists, which symbolises love and prayers for their well-being. In return, brothers vow to protect their sisters.

The festival also symbolises harmony and mutual respect, which goes beyond blood relation. Over time, the festival has extended its scope. Some people now celebrate it by tying rakhis to friends and soldiers.

Raksha Bandhan Vidhi

Step 1: Tie the rakhi on your brother’s right wrist, as it is considered highly auspicious.

Step 2: Secure the rakhi thread around your brother’s wrist with a firm knot. While tying, recite prayers or wishes to God for your brother’s well-being and fortune.

Raksha Bandhan History

According to the historical and mythological stories, the origin of this festival came from the Mahabharata, where Draupadi tied a strip of cloth to Krishna’s wrist, and in return, he promised to protect her forever.

