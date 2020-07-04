Independence Day Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones On July 4

Fourth of July is marked as Independence Day of the United States of America. The day is a historic moment as Thomas Jefferson, along with other members of the Continental Congress, drafted the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The United States of America was established on paragons of freedom, justice, and liberty, and each year on this day the nation takes a moment to reflect on those ideals and celebrate the country’s independence. Here are some patriotic and inspiring quotes on Independence Day; check out:

Happy Independence Day quotes

"Liberty is the breath of life to nations." - George Bernard Shaw

“In recognizing the humanity of our fellow beings, we pay ourselves the highest tribute.”—Thurgood Marshall

"You have to love a nation that celebrates its independence every July 4, not with a parade of guns, tanks, and soldiers who file by the White House in a show of strength and muscle, but with family picnics where kids throw Frisbees, the potato salad gets iffy, and the flies die from happiness. You may think you have overeaten, but it is patriotism." - Erma Bombeck

"I believe in America because we have great dreams, and because we have the opportunity to make those dreams come true." - Wendell Willkie

“My humanity is bound up in yours, for we can only be human together.” - Desmond Tutu

"America is much more than a geographical fact. It is a political and moral fact -- the first community in which men set out in principle to institutionalize freedom, a responsible government, and human equality." - Adlai Stevenson

"Freedom is never granted. It is earned by each generation." - Hillary Clinton

"This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave." - Elmer Davis

"Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth." - Abraham Lincoln

"Freedom has its life in the hearts, the actions, the spirit of men and so it must be daily earned and refreshed - else like a flower cut from its life-giving roots, it will wither and die." - Dwight D. Eisenhower

"America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination, and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand." - Harry S. Truman

"The American Revolution was a beginning, not a consummation." - Woodrow Wilson

"Liberty is always dangerous, but it is the safest thing we have." - Harry Emerson Fosdick

"I love my freedom. I love my America." - Jessi Lane Adams

"Then join hand in hand, brave Americans all! By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall." - John Dickinson

"If our country is worth dying for in time of war let us resolve that it is truly worth living for in time of peace." - Hamilton Fish

"Where liberty dwells, there is my country." - Benjamin Franklin

"Independence now and forever!" - Daniel Webster

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” - Barack Obama

"From every mountainside, let freedom ring." - Martin Luther King Jr.

