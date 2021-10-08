Indian Air Force Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status, Images And More

October 8 is marked as Indian Air Force Day across the country, as it was on this day, in the year 1932, that the Indian Air Force (IAF) was officially founded as a supporting force for the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom.
The year 2021 marks 89 years since the IAF's foundation.
Indian Air Force Day wishes
- Happy Indian Air Force Day to all the air warriors of the nation. Thank You for protecting the skies like a guardian to helping in harsh problems like Devdoot.
- It is a proud privilege to be a soldier – a good soldier with discipline, self-respect, pride in his unit and his country, a high sense of duty and obligation to comrades and his superiors, and a self-confidence born of demonstrated ability. Happy Air Force Day!
- Who kept the faith and fought the fight; the glory is theirs, the duty is ours. Happy Air Force Day!
- We live in a free country because of our real heroes. Happy Air Force Day!
- Freedom is precious. Flag waving in the wind is a symbol of our freedom. Happy Air Force Day! Jai Hind!
- Let us celebrate the special occasion of Indian Air Force Day by thanking all the air force personnel for being a courageous and inspirational force.
- We are flying in different areas of increase, just as India is free. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2021.
Indian Air Force Day quotes
- "Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure" – Capt Vikram Batra
- "Some goals are so worthy, it's glorious even to fail" –Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey
- "No real change in history has even been achieved by discussions" –Subhas Chandra Bose
- "I regret I have only one life to give for my country" –Flying Officer Prem Ramchandani
- "If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha"- Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw
- "And then, when I thought about joining the Air Force, flying seemed like a natural extension of the motorcycling experience. You’re going faster, higher. You’re operating a machine that’s a lot more powerful than you are" –Duane G Carey
Indian Air Force Day WhatsApp status
(Image: PTI)