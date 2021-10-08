Indian Air Force Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status, Images And More

October 8 is marked as Indian Air Force Day across the country, as it was on this day, in the year 1932, that the Indian Air Force (IAF) was officially founded as a supporting force for the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom.

The year 2021 marks 89 years since the IAF's foundation.

Inset - Some beautiful glimpses of the Full Dress Rehearsal #FDR of the Air Force Day Parade.

Do watch the full parade LIVE right here on 8th Oct 2021 starting from 08:00 am IST.#RunUpToThe89th#AtmaNirbhar#Saksham



📷 by AVM PS Karkare pic.twitter.com/0VN02E3B9P — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 7, 2021

Indian Air Force Day wishes

Happy Indian Air Force Day to all the air warriors of the nation. Thank You for protecting the skies like a guardian to helping in harsh problems like Devdoot.

It is a proud privilege to be a soldier – a good soldier with discipline, self-respect, pride in his unit and his country, a high sense of duty and obligation to comrades and his superiors, and a self-confidence born of demonstrated ability. Happy Air Force Day!

Who kept the faith and fought the fight; the glory is theirs, the duty is ours. Happy Air Force Day!

We live in a free country because of our real heroes. Happy Air Force Day!

Freedom is precious. Flag waving in the wind is a symbol of our freedom. Happy Air Force Day! Jai Hind!

Let us celebrate the special occasion of Indian Air Force Day by thanking all the air force personnel for being a courageous and inspirational force.

We are flying in different areas of increase, just as India is free. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2021.

Indian Air Force Day quotes

"Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure" – Capt Vikram Batra

"Some goals are so worthy, it's glorious even to fail" –Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey

"No real change in history has even been achieved by discussions" –Subhas Chandra Bose

"I regret I have only one life to give for my country" –Flying Officer Prem Ramchandani

"If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha"- Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

"And then, when I thought about joining the Air Force, flying seemed like a natural extension of the motorcycling experience. You’re going faster, higher. You’re operating a machine that’s a lot more powerful than you are" –Duane G Carey

