Indian Army Day: Quotes That You Can Use To Honour Our Country's Heroes

The real heroes of the world, army men are the reason ensuring our country’s safety. They should be respected as the Indian Army stands tall in the harshest of conditions when we, here in the city are enjoying amongst ourselves. Whether it be the freezing cold temperatures or scorching heat, they always remain brave, awake just to keep us secure and safe.

Army Day is always conducted on January 15 every year, to commemorate the day when Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over General Sir Francis Butcher as Commander-in-Chief of India on January 1949. This year will mark the Indian Army’s 72nd Army Day which is a very auspicious day. Read more to see some Indian Army Quotes.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Lauds Indian Army, Credits Them For Maintaining India's Unity

Also Read | Indian Army Chief Naravane Announces That 100 Female Jawans Are Being Trained For The Army

Also Read | Indian Army Chief's Remark Of 'preemptively Strike' Right 'irresponsible': Pakistan Foreign Office

Indian Army Day quotes 2020

“Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour (Indian flag), or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure” was said by Captain Vikram Batra. “Only best of the friends and worst of the enemies visit us” was used by the Indian Army. “There will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued” said by Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. “We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners up in war” was said by General JJ Singh. “If death strikes, before I prove my blood, I swear I’ll kill death” was said by Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey. “If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or a Gurkha” - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw “The enemy is only 50 yards from us. We are heavily outnumbered. We are under devastating fire. I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round” was said by Major Somnath Sharma. “Quartered in snow, silent to remain. When the bugle calls, they shall rise and march again” was stated in The scroll of honour at the Siachen base camp.

Also Read | Indian Army Chief's Remark Of 'pre-emptively Strike' Right 'irresponsible', Says Pakistan

Also Read | Indian Army Havildar Slips In Snow & Crosses Over To Pakistan; Rescue Op Still Underway