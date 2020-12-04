Indian Navy Day 2020: Here Is History And Significance Of This Day

Indian Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 commemorating the launch of Operation Trident by Indian Navy against Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. On December 4 and 5 in 1971, the Indian Navy had planned the attack at night time, as Pakistan did not have aircraft's that could carry out bombings at night. Here is the Indian Navy Day 2020 Theme.

Indian Navy Day 2020 Theme

Each year the Indian Navy day has a different theme. According to the Indian Navy’s official website, the Indian Navy Day 2020 theme is "Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible & Cohesive.'' Last year’s theme was "Indian Navy- Silent, Strong and Swift." While the theme of 2018 was "Indian Navy, Mission-deployed and Combat-ready.”

During the Indian Navy week and even on the days prior to that, various events take place throughout the country. Activities such as an open sea swimming competition are organised, naval ships are open for visitors and schoolchildren. In addition to this, there is also a veteran sailors lunch, performances by the Naval Symphonic Orchestra. An Indian Navy Inter School Quiz Competition is held, a Navy Half Marathon, as well as an air display for school children and the beating retreat and tattoo ceremonies, are also part of the navy week extravaganza.

Indian Navy Day History and Significance

According to Indian Navy’s official website, the devastating attack on Pakistan Naval Headquarters of Karachi was a success as it sank a minesweeper, a destroyer and an ammunition supply ship. Therefore to celebrate the success of Operation Trident and achievements of the Indian naval force Indian Navy day 2020 is celebrated. This year, India is celebrating the 50th anniversary of victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. On this occasion, the country pays homage to the Navy soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty and those who still serve the nation selflessly.

Happy Indian Navy Day celebration quotes

"A ship in port is safe; but that is not what ships are built for. Sail out to sea and do new things." -Admiral Grace Hopper

"The Navy has both a tradition and a future and we look with pride and confidence in both directions." -Arleigh Burke

"A good Navy is not a provocation to war. It is the surest guaranty of peace." -Theodore Roosevelt

"Sailors have the cleanest bodies and the filthiest minds." -Eleanor Roosevelt

"The Navy speaks in symbols and you may suit what meaning you choose to the words." -Patrick O'Brian

"A smooth sea never made a skillful sailor." -Franklin D. Roosevelt

"The Navy is much more than a job; much more than service to country. It is a way of life. It gets in your blood." -Albert F. Pratt

The nation which forgets its defenders will be itself forgotten. Calvin Coolidge