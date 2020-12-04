International Volunteer Day 2020: Here's The Theme And Significance Of This Day

Every year the International Volunteers Day (IVD), is celebrated on December 5. This international observance was mandated by the UN General Assembly in 1985 and has become a part of popular culture for many years. As the name suggests this day is an opportunity for everyone to promote volunteerism, and encourage governments to support volunteer efforts, recognise volunteer contributions. Volunteers can make an impact on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at local, national and international levels. Learn more about the International Volunteer Day 2020’s theme and significance.

International Volunteer Day 2020

The United Nations Volunteer (UNV) coordinates a campaign to promote VD every year. They focus on the impact that volunteers can have in communities, nationally and globally, for peace and development. 2020 is especially a tricky year for volunteering as the COVID-19 pandemic had almost brought the world to a complete standstill. While the medical community was still working tirelessly, they were also being supported by volunteers who were at the forefront in many places.

International Volunteer Day 2020 Theme and significance

According to a report in UNV, this year's IVD campaign, that starts on December 5 will thank volunteers worldwide, as they have been in the riskiest of places, helping the communities in need. On International Volunteer Day 2020, the United Nations also wants to shed light on the difficulties and needs of volunteers during the pandemic. The UN is making an effort to show the impact of volunteers in their communities during this crisis, and is trying to reach all corners of the globe with the message of ‘Together We Can Through Volunteering’.

International volunteer day significance

UNV has revealed that in the coming weeks, the UN will be developing a designated web page for the campaign. It will also be popularised through social media by using the hashtags #TogetherWeCan and #IVD2020 to be part of the conversation. The blue heart emoji will be associated with the IVD2020 and contribute to building the campaign image that conveys a positive feeling, solidarity, and compassion toward volunteers.

In a recent report on the COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, the WHO identified community volunteers as key stakeholders for risk communication and community engagement. This means that even the WHO is realising the value and the great effort the volunteers are putting during COVID-19.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed reminded people in opening the GTM2020 in July, “The efforts of 1 billion volunteers is an important foundation at a pivotal moment for development to enable us to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Happy International Volunteer day quotes

Volunteering is at the very core of being a human. No one has made it through life without someone else’s help.” – Heather French Henry

As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands — one for helping yourself, the other for helping others.” — Audrey Hepburn

Volunteerism is the voice of the people put into action. These actions shape and mold the present into a future of which we can all be proud.” – Helen Dyer

We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” – Winston Churchill

“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” – Helen Keller

“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.” – Muhammad Ali