Inside Kolkata’s Most Colourful Tradition: How Bengali Women Celebrate Sindoor Khela | Photos

Beautiful visuals are emerging from West Bengal, where women are celebrating the vibrant tradition of Sindoor Khela with joy and fervour as part of the Durga Puja festivities.

Check out how women in Kolkata are playing with vermilion in Kolkata.













Women from the Bengali community, as well as women from other communities, participated in the sacred Sindoor Khela event to bid farewell to the mother goddess.

In this tradition, women apply vermilion to the idol and then smear it onto one another, marking the end of the five-day Durga Puja.

The day also symbolises the return of the Goddess to her celestial abode.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Bollywood stars were also seen celebrating Durga Puja with great fervour.

From seeking Maa Durga’s blessings to reconnecting with friends, the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity pandal has been abuzz with celebrity sightings, festive fervour, and heartwarming reunions, making it one of the most vibrant and lively gatherings of the Durga Puja season.

A few days ago, actor Ranbir Kapoor visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal . Dressed in a red-and-gold kurta paired with white pyjamas, Ranbir sought the blessings of Goddess Durga before greeting the paparazzi and posing for pictures.

He also caught up with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who directed Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. However, it was Ranbir’s impromptu singing moment with Harshdeep that soon caught fans’ attention.

In videos from the pandal that went viral, Ranbir was seen standing on stage with a microphone as Harshdeep began singing ‘Kabira’. The actor joined her, singing along to the track and even turning his microphone towards the audience to encourage them to join in.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.(ANI)

