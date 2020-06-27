International Body Piercing Day: Meaning, History, Significance & Celebration; Read Here

International Body Piercing Day, celebrated on 28th June every year, is an established event. This day is celebrated mostly in communities interested in piercing and body modification worldwide. It is observed that a huge number of people are growing towards this trend and driving themselves into body modification.

Body piercing is also considered as a self-decoration. The history of this International Body Piercing Day is not clear, but there are some significant indicators that it has been accomplished by both men and women since prehistory.

History of the International Body Piercing Day

As per reports, 28th June is Jim Ward’s birth date and now is celebrated by the world as the International Body Piercing Day. Reports state that Jim Ward had opened Gauntlet, which is considered to be the first professional piercing studio in California in 1978.

International Body Piercing Day is originally dedicated to Jim Ward, often indicated as “the granddaddy of the body piercing movement”. Jim Ward has been an extremely influential part of the new body modification movement, with a particular emphasis on body piercing. It is said that Body Piercing Day is an opportunity for you to find a new way to express yourself with this age-old practice.

Significance of the International Body Piercing Day

International Body Piercing Day is a holiday celebrated on the birthday of an individual we all should be grateful. Because, Jim Ward is best known for the innovations and modernizations he brought to the industry of body piercing, including the internally threaded barbell. International Body Piercing Day is meant for continuing the ongoing legacy that Jim Ward started for the folk, which is encouraging the education and awareness of both the culture surrounding body piercings and the accurate safety standards that must be practised with them.

Celebration of International Body Piercing Day

Body Piercing Day is a day to join the ever-increasing number of people who have started getting piercings. In England, in 2005, a survey revealed that 10% of persons above the age of 16 have piercings in places other than their earlobe. Women, as usual, are more active in this newest form of fashion, and even the men aren't far behind. Body Piercing Day is your day to be daring, so get out there and get pierced!

