International Day In Support Of Victims Of Torture: History, Significance, & Celebration

June 26 marks the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture. The day is celebrated annually to speak out against the crime of torture and to honour and support victims and survivors throughout the world. On this day people around the globe pay their respects to those who have suffered the unimaginable torture. This is regarded as an occasion for the world to speak up against the unspeakable.

History of International Day in Support of Victims of Torture -

The International Day in Support of Victims of Torture was established by the United Nations General Assembly for two reasons. First, as on June 26, 1945, the United Nations Charter was signed during the midst of World War II. Second, on the same day in 1987, the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment came into effect.

This huge decision of paying respect to the sufferers was taken by the UN General Assembly at the proposal of Denmark. The city is home to the world-renowned International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims. The first June 26 events were launched in 1998. On July 16, 2009, the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture was chosen as a public holiday in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Significance -

Torture is a crime under international law. According to the UN, it is absolutely prohibited and cannot be justified under any circumstances. To spread more awareness and pay respect to victims June 26 marks the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture. This significant day is also regarded as an opportunity by the UN to call on all stakeholders including the UN Member States, civil society and individuals everywhere to unite in support of the hundreds of thousands of people around the world who have been victims of torture and those who are still tortured today.

Celebration -

The first International Day in Support of Victims of Torture was held on June 26, 1998. On this day, every year the IRCT observes the campaign plans of organizations around the world and towards the end of the year publishes the June 26 Global Report. In this report, they describe the events held in celebration of the day. Their events may include photo exhibitions; the distribution of posters and other materials to boost people’s awareness of issues related to human torture; and television advertisements.

