International Dance Day Images You Can Send To Your Family And Friends On April 29

International Dance Day is celebrated each year on April 29 to help people explore release their emotions through the medium of dancing. The International Dance Day was founded by the Dance Committee of ITI, a partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. This day is dedicated to the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810) who was the creator of modern ballet. Since its creation in 1982, the ITI select an outstanding dance personality to write a message on this special day each year.

The day is a celebration for those who see the value and importance of dance as an art form. To celebrate this day, every year a ceremonial gala event is held by the Executive Council of the International Theatre Institute. Reportedly, the venue for this ceremony changes each year, but the celebrations as a whole can be enjoyed by anybody, anywhere. If you want to celebrate Happy International Dance Day 2021, here are a few International Dance Day pictures and wishes that you can send to your friends, family, and fellow dancers.

International Dance Day Images

Join us this Thursday as we celebrate International Dance Day 2021! Check out what we have in store, including exciting dance films, a live stream of an LCDS undergraduate class & more ðŸ‘‡ https://t.co/gl2yH96shI#InternationalDanceDay #InternationalDanceDay2021 #WorldDanceDay pic.twitter.com/OTNbwcbjoN — The Place London (@ThePlaceLondon) April 27, 2021

International Dance Day Quotes

“Almost nobody dances sober unless they happen to be insane.'' – by H.P. Lovecraft

"Dance first. Think later. It's the natural order." - Samuel Beckett

"Dance is just like film in that it allows for thoughts in movement". – by Twyla Tharp

"I see dance being used as communication between body and soul, to express what is too deep to find for words". – by Ruth St Denis

"Life is short and there will always be dirty dishes, so let's dance." - by James Howe

"Dance, when you're broken open. Dance, if you've torn the bandage off. Dance in the middle of the fighting. Dance in your blood. Dance when you're perfectly free." - by Rumi

"When you dance, you can enjoy the luxury of being you." - by Paulo Coelho

Dancing is poetry with arms and legs. – by Charles Baudelaire

You live as long as you dance. – by Rudolf Nureyev

"Nobody cares if you can't dance well. Just get up and dance." - by Martha Graham

Dance for yourself. If someone understands, good. If not, no matter. – by Louis Horst

While COVID is going on, there aren't going to be any major outdoor dance events. So, this International Dance Day you can introduce some of your friends to dancing as a way to exercise inside their homes in the middle of the pandemic. You can send them the above images and quotes to wish them a 'Happy International Dance Day 2021'.

