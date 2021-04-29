International Dance Day Quotes And Wishes To Motivate Your Loved Ones To Shake A Leg

Every year on the birth anniversary of the father of modern ballet, Jean-Georges Noverre, April 29, the much-awaited International Dance Day is celebrated. Although it's unfortunate that we won't be able to gather together to celebrate this day, we can still spread the contagious exhilaration of this day by sharing some wonderful International Dance Day Quotes and Wishes to motivate each person to spread their wings and shake a leg. Take a look.

International Dance Day Quotes

“Let us dance in the sun, wearing wildflowers in our hair" - Susan Polis Schutz

"Dance first. Think later. It's the natural order." - Samuel Beckett

“Music is the language of the spirit. It opens the secret of life bringing peace, abolishing strife.” - Kahlil Gibran

"Dance, when you're broken open. Dance, if you've torn the bandage off. Dance in the middle of the fighting. Dance in your blood. Dance when you're perfectly free." - by Rumi

"Dancing is poetry with arms and legs." – by Charles Baudelaire

“Through a synergy of intellect, artistry and grace came into existence the blessing of a dancer.” - Shah Asad Rizvi

“The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.” -Alan W. Watts

“Life is short and there will always be dirty dishes, so let’s dance.” -James Howe

“It’s the heart afraid of breaking that never learns to dance.” -Xiaolu Guo

“In a society that worships love, freedom, and beauty, dance is sacred. It is a prayer for the future, a remembrance of the past and a joyful exclamation of thanks for the present.” -Amelia Atwater-Rhodes

International Dance Day Wishes

When you dance,

your purpose is not to get to a certain place on the floor.

It’s to enjoy each step along the way. Wishing you a very Happy International Dance Day 2021!

Dance, when you’re broken open.

Dance, if you’ve torn the bandage off.

Dance in the middle of the fighting.

Dance in your blood.

Dance when you’re perfectly free.

When I dance, I cannot judge, I cannot hate,

I cannot separate myself from life.

I can only be joyful and whole, that is why I dance.

Happy International Dance Day Wishes!

Dance is a powerful expression

It speaks to Earth and Heaven

It speaks of our joy, our fear, and our wishes

Dance speaks of the intangible, yet reveals the state of mind of a person

And the temperaments and characters of people

Happy International Dance Day 2021!

Let my Happy International Dance Day wishes remind you that no matter how busy our lives get, we must take some time out to enjoy great dancing.

Life is all about taking more chances and doing more dances. So do not stop and keep dancing to the changing rhythms of life to enjoy it the most. Happy International Dance Day 2021 to you.

Dance happens at the vanishing point, movements disappear as they occur.

Dance exists only in that fleeting instant

It is precious, it is a metaphor of life itself

Happy International Dance Day 2021 to you.

Dance is nature

Listen to your heart, it dances with its own rhythm

The biggest thing that classical dance and music does to you is it helps attain a balance between your mind and soul

Happy International Dance Day wishes!

Move with confidence, dance with happiness and your soul will be completely satisfied… Happy International Dance Day 2021!

Laugh when you can. Smile every day.

Sing in the shower. Dance in the rain.

Don’t worry about what anyone thinks.

Keep moving forward and don’t look back.

Because life goes by fast & it happens once… So dance it out my friend, Happy International Dance Day 2021 to you!

