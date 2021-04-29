International Dance Day Quotes And Wishes To Motivate Your Loved Ones To Shake A Leg

Quick links:
International Dance Day Quotes (Image Source: Shutterstock)
Every year on the birth anniversary of the father of modern ballet, Jean-Georges Noverre, April 29, the much-awaited International Dance Day is celebrated. Although it's unfortunate that we won't be able to gather together to celebrate this day, we can still spread the contagious exhilaration of this day by sharing some wonderful International Dance Day Quotes and Wishes to motivate each person to spread their wings and shake a leg. Take a look.
When you dance,
your purpose is not to get to a certain place on the floor.
It’s to enjoy each step along the way. Wishing you a very Happy International Dance Day 2021!
Dance, when you’re broken open.
Dance, if you’ve torn the bandage off.
Dance in the middle of the fighting.
Dance in your blood.
Dance when you’re perfectly free.
When I dance, I cannot judge, I cannot hate,
I cannot separate myself from life.
I can only be joyful and whole, that is why I dance.
Happy International Dance Day Wishes!
Dance is a powerful expression
It speaks to Earth and Heaven
It speaks of our joy, our fear, and our wishes
Dance speaks of the intangible, yet reveals the state of mind of a person
And the temperaments and characters of people
Happy International Dance Day 2021!
Let my Happy International Dance Day wishes remind you that no matter how busy our lives get, we must take some time out to enjoy great dancing.
Life is all about taking more chances and doing more dances. So do not stop and keep dancing to the changing rhythms of life to enjoy it the most. Happy International Dance Day 2021 to you.
Dance happens at the vanishing point, movements disappear as they occur.
Dance exists only in that fleeting instant
It is precious, it is a metaphor of life itself
Happy International Dance Day 2021 to you.
Dance is nature
Listen to your heart, it dances with its own rhythm
The biggest thing that classical dance and music does to you is it helps attain a balance between your mind and soul
Happy International Dance Day wishes!
Move with confidence, dance with happiness and your soul will be completely satisfied… Happy International Dance Day 2021!
Laugh when you can. Smile every day.
Sing in the shower. Dance in the rain.
Don’t worry about what anyone thinks.
Keep moving forward and don’t look back.
Because life goes by fast & it happens once… So dance it out my friend, Happy International Dance Day 2021 to you!