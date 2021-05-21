International Day For Biological Diversity Quotes And Wishes You Can Share With Friends

The International Day for Biological Diversity is celebrated each year on May 22, to remind people around the world about the importance of biological diversity and how they affect the existing ecosystems in the world. The United Nations mentions on their website that they believe conservation and protection of biodiversity and nature-based solutions to climate, health, food and water scarcity issues are going to be helpful in the long run.

Over the past few decades, humanity has stripped the earth of its resources and forests destroying whole ecosystems which has lead to effects like flash floods, global warming and extinction of many animal and plant species. The theme for International Day for Biological Diversity is the concept of 'We're part of the solution', which aims to encourage individuals and corporations to do their part in conserving the Earth natural biodiversity and helping in rebuilding it. On this occasion, let's take a look at some International Day for Biological Diversity quotes and wishes, that readers can share with their family, colleagues and friends to make them aware of the importance of the protection of biodiversity.

International Day for Biological Diversity Quotes

Biodiversity can't be maintained by protecting a few species in a zoo, or by preserving greenbelts or national parks. To function properly, nature needs more room than that. It can maintain itself, however, without the human expense, without zookeepers, park rangers, foresters or gene banks. All it needs is to be left alone.

Biodiversity starts in the distant past and it points towards the future

It is that range of biodiversity that we must care for - the whole thing, rather than one or two stars.

The protection of biodiversity and, therefore, of endangered species is an issue which should be given a great deal of importance.

We should preserve every scrap of biodiversity as priceless, while we learn to use it and come to understand what it means to humanity.

Climate change, if unchecked is an urgent threat to health, food supplies, biodiversity, and livelihoods across the globe.

International Day for Biological Diversity Wishes

I can't imagine anything more important than air, water, soil, energy and biodiversity. These are the things that keep us alive. Happy International Day for Biological Diversity 2021

It is together that we will be able to save our biodiversity. This is a principle of effectiveness, but it is also a principle of humility. None of us can act alone. Happy International Day for Biological Diversity 2021

Either we leave our descendants an endowment of zero poverty, zero fossil-fuel use, and zero biodiversity loss, or we leave them facing a tax bill from Earth that could wipe them out. Happy International Day for Biological Diversity 2021

The diversity of the phenomena of nature is so great, and the treasures hidden in the heavens are so rich, precisely in order that the human mind shall never be lacking in fresh nourishment. Happy International Day for Biological Diversity 2021

Our food is safer and our diets are more diverse than ever before; production methods are becoming increasingly sustainable, clean and efficient; and we are constantly becoming better at protecting biodiversity. Happy International Day for Biological Diversity 2021

