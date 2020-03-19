International Day Of Happiness Theme 2020: Here Is All You Need To Know

The International Day of Happiness is celebrated across the world every year on March 20. International Day of Happiness was originally conceptualized and founded by Jayme Illien, CEO of the United Nations New World Order project. This day was founded to promote happiness as a fundamental human right for all human beings. The International Day of Happiness is celebrated in order to recognize the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world.
World Happiness Day theme 2020 is all about being happier together. The theme mainly focuses on what we have in common instead of focusing on the things that divide us. The theme of 2020 is 'happiness for all'. The very first International Happiness Day was observed on March 20 in the year 2013 and since then it is being celebrated every year.
March 20 was chosen for International Day of Happiness for its significance as the March equinox. March equinox is a universal phenomenon for the humankind. March equinox occurs when the plane of Earth’s equator passes through the center of the Sun’s disk.
