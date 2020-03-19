International Day Of Happiness Theme 2020: Here Is All You Need To Know

The International Day of Happiness is celebrated across the world every year on March 20. International Day of Happiness was originally conceptualized and founded by Jayme Illien, CEO of the United Nations New World Order project. This day was founded to promote happiness as a fundamental human right for all human beings. The International Day of Happiness is celebrated in order to recognize the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world.

Also Read: Coronavirus: United Nations Urges To Include Refugees In Plans To Tackle Infection

Also Read: United Nations Asks All Staff To Telecommute Until April 12 Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

International Day of Happiness Theme 2020

World Happiness Day theme 2020 is all about being happier together. The theme mainly focuses on what we have in common instead of focusing on the things that divide us. The theme of 2020 is 'happiness for all'. The very first International Happiness Day was observed on March 20 in the year 2013 and since then it is being celebrated every year.

Why was March 20 decided as World Happiness Day?

March 20 was chosen for International Day of Happiness for its significance as the March equinox. March equinox is a universal phenomenon for the humankind. March equinox occurs when the plane of Earth’s equator passes through the center of the Sun’s disk.

Taking the agenda of World Happiness Day further, the United Nations has also launched the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

GOAL 1: No Poverty

GOAL 2: Zero Hunger

GOAL 3: Good Health and Well-being

GOAL 4: Quality Education

GOAL 5: Gender Equality

GOAL 6: Clean Water and Sanitation

GOAL 7: Affordable and Clean Energy

GOAL 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth

GOAL 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure

GOAL 10: Reduced Inequality

GOAL 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities

GOAL 12: Responsible Consumption and Production

GOAL 13: Climate Action

GOAL 14: Life Below Water

GOAL 15: Life on Land

GOAL 16: Peace and Justice Strong Institutions

GOAL 17: Partnerships to Achieve the Goal

Also Read: 'Thappad' Movie To Be Screened By United Nations Women India On Women's Day: Report

Also Read: United Nations Warns Officials Against Using Whatsapp Amid Security Concerns