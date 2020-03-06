'Thappad' Movie To Be Screened By United Nations Women India On Women's Day: Report

The movie Thappad has left an impact on many people when it comes to its gut-wrenching story and its theme. The movie is receiving high praises from the audience as well as from the people in the Bollywood film industry. Its subject of domestic violence has also impressed the United Nations Women India.

Special screening of Thappad

The United Nations Women India is all set to hold a screening of Thappad for their ambassadors and delegates, as per an article in a leading entertainment website. The UN Women India reached out to the makers and asked them if they could hold this special screening. They asked about the relevance of the subject that the story addresses.

This action was taken after the UN Women India saw the phenomenal response that Thappad has been receiving. This special screening will be held on Women's Day, i.e. March 8. According to the article, the government has made the movie tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, as well as in Delhi. Many celebrities and members of the industry have called the movie the most important film of the year.

Thappad is a movie directed by Anubhav Sinha. Sinha has also produced the movie along with Bhushan Kumar. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu alongside Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Maya Sarao, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Tanvi Azmi. It is written by Mrunmayee Lagoo. The movie has a total collection of ₹ 21.14 Crores after Day 6.

