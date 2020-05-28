International Day Of UN Peacekeepers 2020: Theme And Significance

International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers is celebrated every year on 29 May. On this day, the UN commemorates peacekeepers. People also pay tribute to all the women and men who have served as military, police or civilians in UN Peacekeeping programs and operations. Their dedication and courage are commended and the memories of those who have lost their lives in the cause of peace are honoured.

International day of UN peacekeepers meaning

The UN General Assembly appointed 29 May as the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers. This is also the date when the first UN peacekeeping mission, United Nations Truce, or UNTSO, began operations in the Middle East in 1948. Since the first UN Peacekeeping mission was established in 1948, 3,800 military, police and civilian personnel have lost their lives in the service of peace as a result of acts of violence, accidents and disease, including 100 last year. So on May 29, the fallen peacekeepers will be honoured and commemorated.

International day of UN peacekeepers significance

The theme for this year's day is "Women in Peacekeeping: A Key to Peace" to mark the 20th anniversary of the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security. Women peacekeepers make an invaluable contribution to peacekeeping and are essential for promoting sustainable peace and help in improving overall peacekeeping performance. They also help in improving the peacekeeping performance as well as help in promoting human rights, social parity and encourage women to become a meaningful part of peace. India is among the largest contributors of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping. It currently contributes more than 5,400 military and police personnel to the UN peacekeeping operations in Abyei, Cyprus, Congo, Lebanon, the Middle East, Sudan, South Sudan, Western Sahara as well as one expert to the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia.

Happy International Day of UN Peacekeepers 2020

The world is facing one of its greatest challenges – the COVID-19 pandemic. And the UN Peacekeepers are facing it too. Peacekeepers are assisting world governments as well as the local communities in response to the pandemic. Women peacekeepers are on the front lines during this battle, and the world is grateful for their hard work and sacrifices. International Day of UN Peacekeepers celebration shall be done by staying at your homes and paying respects to those working on the front lines.