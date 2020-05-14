International Day Of Families 2020: Learn About Its History, Significance & Celebration

The International Day of Families is observed on May 15 every year. The day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993. The objective of this day is to celebrate the importance of families, people, societies and cultures around the world. The International Day of Families has been around since the year 1994 with various family-focused themes every year. The themes in the past years included 'Building Families Based on Partnership' and 'Families, education and well-being'. The theme for International Day of Families 2020 is 'Families in Development'.

International Day of Families history

In the year 1993, the United Nations' General Assembly passed a resolution that May 15 of every year should be celebrated as the International Day of Families. This was actually a response to the changing social and economic structures, which have affected the structure and stability of family units in several regions of the globe. The International Day of Families observed on May 15 is an occasion in order to celebrate the importance of families around the world. The International Day of Families has been held every year since 1995.

International Day of Families significance

Families are considered as the foundation of a society. An individual spends some of the most formative years of their lives with their families, which is why the day of family needs to be celebrated. International Day of Families provides an opportunity to promote awareness and the issues related to families. International Day of Families is also observed to increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes that are affecting families.

International Day of Families celebration

On International Day of Families, a wide range of events is organized on local, national and international levels. These events include workshops, seminars and even policy meetings to raise awareness of the significance of families. Every year the day is used as an opportunity to highlight the issues that are affecting the families and take appropriate actions to resolve these issues. The ideal way to celebrate this day is by spending quality time with your family. On this day, simple activities like playing board games or signing competitions and other fun activities can be arranged to make this day memorable.

