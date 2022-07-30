International Friendship Day 2022: Date, History, Significance & Messages To Share

Friendship is one of the most beautiful relationships among humans. A friend is someone who is always present in times of need. International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 every year. On this day, people around the globe celebrate their friendships and love by exchanging gifts like flowers, and cards. Tying friendship bands is one of the popular traditions followed on this occasion. International Friendship Day is a great way to thank our friends and celebrate their contribution to our lives. Read ahead and check out International Friendship Day's Date, history, significance, and messages to share.

Date of International Friendship Day 2022

Several countries celebrate International Friendship Day on July 30. The day was first proposed in 1958 by an international civil organization, World Friendship Crusade, which campaigns to encourage a culture of peace by promoting friendship. The General Assembly of the United Nations formally adopted the International Day of Friendship in 2011.

Some countries, including India, celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of every August. This year, the day will be celebrated on August 7, 2022.

International Friendship Day history

International Friendship Day's history dates back to 1930. The day was originated by Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark cards, meant to be celebrated on August 2. Later in 1958, Dr. Ramon Artemio Bracho came up with the term 'Friendship Day’ and started a foundation called The World Friendship Crusade. The first International Friendship Day was proposed for July 30, 1958, in Paraguay by World Friendship Crusade.

The General Assembly of the United Nations then accepted the proposal on April 27, 2011, and declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day. However, every state follows its own date. Honouring the day, Nane Annan, in 1998, named Winnie the Pooh as the world's Ambassador of Friendship at the United Nations. In India, youngsters celebrate International Friendship Day by tying friendship bands and exchanging greetings/text messages.

International Friendship Day significance

International Friendship Day celebrates the value of peaceful friendships, which ultimately help in developing love and peace amongst human beings. Henry VI once stated, "Thy friendship makes us fresh". Friends are assets with whom we share our joys and sorrows. They guide us and help us sail through the highs and lows of life. And to celebrate these feelings, International Friendship Day is celebrated. The day is the celebration of the wonderful bond and relationship between friends.

International Friendship Day 2022 messages 2022: Here are heartwarming messages to share with your friends-

May God give you happiness, and success.

I wish for you my friend only the best. You are like the candle that brightens up the room. Many happy days are wished for you this Friendship Day. You are like a rock, always there to support and encourage. Wishes of joy and love are sent to you this day. For the happiness you bring into other's lives, I wish more happiness for you on this Friendship Day. A simple hello, a wish I send.

To thank you my friend for being there and always willing to bend. Lots of friendship and love coming your way on this special friendship day. A message to tell you I am so glad were are friends, Happy Friendship Day You've been more than a friend. You've been my confidante, my shoulder to cry on, and someone to laugh with. Thanks for just being my friend.

You're a great person. You're a good friend. May life bring you all you wish for. I thank the good Lord above for giving me a friend like you. Blessings are sent to you this day! When I think of you I think of sunshine. Thanks for bringing sunshine to my cloudy day, my friend! A friend like you is rare. The person who no matter what is always there. I so appreciate you. Happy Friendship Day. A message for you today:

You are one of a kind, special in every way.

Always a friend no matter what the day. I thank God for the special creation that He made when he made you. You are awesome, and the best friend a person could have.

