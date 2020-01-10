International Kite Festival Ahmedabad 2020; All You Need To Know

Uttarayan, also known as the International Kite Festival Ahmedabad 2020, is amongst the biggest festivals celebrated in India. It takes place during the period of Makar Sankranti every year. It marks the end of the winter solstice and start of the summer solstice. Every January 14, the festival commences in the City of Ahmedabad. Here is all you should know about the International kite festival Ahmedabad 2020.

International kite festival in Ahmedabad 2020

The International Kite Festival Ahmedabad 2020 dates are from January 14 to January 15. In this competition, everyone is welcomed to take part, irrespective of their religion, gender, or nationality. In India, three places host the kite festival. It is held in throughout Gujarat, but also in cities in Telangana and Rajasthan. The main event happens in the city of Ahmedabad. Participants and spectators from all over the world attend this event.

The International Kite Festival Ahmedabad 2020 will happen on the Sabarmati Riverfront. It has the capacity to have over five lakh people. For two whole days, the sky is filled with colourful kites held by people with smiling faces as they look at various kites. You will see kites come to the sky as early as 5 in the morning. Other than the Sabarmati riverfront, Ahmedabad Police Station is also a location where you can lay down and enjoy the mesmerizing view.

Most visitors come from around India, but there is a lot of international tourists who visit the festival too. Participants from countries like Japan, the UK, China, Malaysia, and France are expected to participate in the International Kite Festival Ahmedabad 2020. Approximately eight to ten million people participate in the festival every year.

The International Kite Festival Ahmedabad 2020 has been celebrated for years now. It is said that the Persians brought the culture to India. It was a sport that the kings and nawabs used to use the kites to display their skills and power. Today people from all over the world come here with various kinds of kites to showcase their power. Kites that look like various animals and birds can be seen, too. The first kite festival was celebrated in 1989 and from then on the festival has become the part of the culture and heritage of the City. This year also people from all over the world will be participating in the event. You can also view the amazing kites by using kite festival hashtags on your social media platforms. Many individuals also share the details of the festival on their blogs.

