International Museum Day 2021 Date, Theme, Significance And History

International Museum Day 2021 is celebrated every year on May 18th. The International Museum day's significance is of creating awareness about the role of museums in the development of society on a global level. Here is more information about the same, read on to know more.

International Museum Day 2021 theme:

The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine

International Museum Day History

The inaugural International Museum Day was held in 1977, and it has grown in popularity since then. Nearly 20,000 museums took part in International Museum Day in 2009. That year, the events were held in over 90 nations.

The next year, 98 nations participated in the International Museum Day celebration, and in 2011, 100 nations participated. The International Museum Day poster was translated into 37 languages in 2011. It was attended by 129 nations in 2012, with about 30,000 museums taking part in the festival.

International Museum Day 2021 quotes

The only way to understand painting is to go and look at it. And if out of a million visitors, there is even one to whom art means something, that is enough to justify museums. – Pierre-Auguste Renoir

If you really want to seriously think about life, and therefore take painting very seriously… and take seriously the joys that it can bring to one, then you want to go to museums. You want to study the greats of the past. – Nelson Shanks

Art has always had as its test in the long term the ability to speak to our innermost selves. People have experiences in art museums today that they used to have in the church. – Bill Viola

Man: a being in search of meaning. – Plato

Look at those fools. They have no appreciation for art. You have to feel art. And true art... is an EXPLOSION! – Deidara

A visit to a museum is a search for beauty, truth, and meaning in our lives. Go to museums as often as you can. – Maira Kalman

Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once you we grow up. – Pablo Picasso

The best introduction to art is to stroll through a museum. The more art you see, the more you’ll learn to define your own taste. – Jeanne Frank

I saw the angel in the marble and carved until I set him free. – Michelangelo

IMAGE: MATTEO MARETTO UNSPLASH