International Nurses Day Memes To Send To Your Friends And Family To Brighten Their Day

International Nurses Day is celebrated each year to give credit to the contributions that the nurses make to society. Since 1965, the International Council of Nurses has celebrated May 12 as International Nurses Day. May 12 is the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who was the founder of modern nursing. Hence, the day was chosen to celebrate the contribution of the nurses.

Nurses play a huge role in society, especially during times like the coronavirus pandemic. Here is a compilation of some images and memes on International Nurses Day that will brighten your day. You can send these memes to your friends and family and let them know the importance of a nurse with some light-hearted humour.

Memes on International Nurses Day

Tomorrow is International Nurses Day! What a time to celebrating such wonderful people ❤️🌈 why not have a go at colouring this or writing a prayer to say thank you for all the Nurses all around the world 🌏🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FCRo7NtQja — Stlukesbury2F (@FStlukesbury2) May 11, 2020

Happy International Nurse Day! Now more than ever we are thankful for our nurses and healthcare heroes on the frontlines helping those affected by COVID-19. Take today to do something thoughtful for an awesome nurse! #internationalnurseday #healthcareheroes pic.twitter.com/Nl0VCCLPYQ — I W Marks Jewelers (@IWMarks) May 6, 2020

International Nurse Day is coming up. A HUGE HUGE HUGE thank you to these angels pic.twitter.com/wXiLiegi4F — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@Ipost123) May 11, 2020

