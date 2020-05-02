Deaf Dad Gets Teary-eyed After Nurses Sew Clear Face Masks During Birth Of His First Child

A father from Virginia, with impaired hearing, recently heaped praises on nurses as they made see-through face masks so that he would be able to read lips during the birth of his first child. According to an international media outlet, Will McKendree and his wife Jennifer were worried that the former would not be able to understand what was going to during the delivery as he relies on lip readings and other visual clues. However, a heartwarming gesture by the nurses at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital brought tears to Will’s eyes.

As per reports, ahead of the birth of the couple’s daughter, the nurses at the hospital decided to create special masks that enabled Will to read lips during the delivery. While speaking to an international media outlet, the nurse manager, Reagan Boomer said that ‘basic communication’ between staff and the patients is very important. The team of the nurses sewed the clear heavy-duty plastic panelling into regal face masks.

This first-time dad, who uses Cued Speech to communicate, was amazed by the kindness of a nurse at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital who worked overnight to sew face masks with clear mouth coverings to allow for lip reading. #SentaraHeroes #HealthcareHeroes #WereInThisTogether pic.twitter.com/hZxHaOcvn8 — Sentara Healthcare (@sentarahealth) April 23, 2020

‘It was very emotional’

Boomer said that the staff felt that opening up another avenue where Will could be part of the conversation was ‘really important’. When the new father was presented with the mask he was all teary-eyed and completely touched by the gesture. Will said that he started to cry as it was very emotional. He reportedly added that not many deaf people can have this type of experience with other thinking about us and our access to be able to communicate.

The new mother, Jennifer also expressed her gratitude and lauded the nurses for going above and beyond for them. While speaking to the media outlet, Jennifer said that the nurses' gesture was just really special to Will and for her as they out the time from their busy schedule to make the masks. She added that healthcare workers who are already risking their lives in this pandemic took a step further just for them was a really special feeling. She was touched that the nurses worked with them together as a team.

