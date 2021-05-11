International Nurses Day Quotes To Commemorate The Contribution Of Nurses In Society

International Nurses Day is observed every year on May 12, a date that marks the birth anniversary of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale. This day is celebrated to appreciate and thank the nurses across the globe for the enormous contribution to society. As the world is going through a state of a COVID-19 pandemic, thanking nurses for their significant contribution is a must. Since it is not possible to personally thank the nurses on this occasion, we can do our bit by sharing the following wonderful International Nurses Day quotes instead on social media to spread awareness. So here are some inspiring quotes for International Nurses Day that you can share with your loved ones as well as some specially curated messages to send to the nurses you know.

International Nurses Day Quotes

Nurses are the hospitality of the hospital - Unknown

Constant attention by a good nurse may be just as important as a major operation by a surgeon. - Dag Hammarskjold, Diplomat

To do what nobody else will do,

In a way that nobody else can do,

In spite of all we go through,

That is what it is to be a nurse. - Rawsi Williams

CARING is the essence of NURSING. —Jean Watson

You don't build a house without its foundation. You don't build a hospital without its nurses. - Anonymous

Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest accomplishment or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around. —Leo Buscaglia

Studies have indicated there is a strong correlation between the shortages of nurses and morbidity and mortality rates in our hospitals. —Lois Capps

Nursing is not for everyone. It takes a very strong, intelligent, and compassionate person to take on the ills of the world with passion and purpose and work to maintain the health and well-being of the planet. No wonder we're exhausted at the end of the day. - Donna Wilk Cardillo

As a nurse, you know that every day you will touch a life or a life will touch yours. - Metro Nursing Service

Always thank your nurse! Sometimes they're the only one between you and a hearse. - Warren Beatty

Our job as nurses is to cushion the sorrow and celebrate the joy, every day, while we are 'just doing our jobs. -Christine Belle

We often think of nursing as giving meds on time, checking an X-ray to see if the doctor needs to be called, or taking an admission at 2:00 am with a smile on our faces. Too often, we forget all the other things that make our job what it truly is caring and having a desire to make a difference. -Erin Pettengill

International Nurses Day messages to send to nurses

Dear, the way you have vowed to nurture the world with your empathy, kindness, and humanity is beyond all the praises! Happy International Nurses Day 2021!

Every nurse was drawn to nursing because of a desire to care, serve or help. Happy Nurses Day to an amazing nurse!

Real heroes don't wear capes. They wear scrubs, work in hospitals and are called nurses. Thank you for being my Batman! Happy International Nurses Day 2021!

Dear, you kindle the fire of hope in the darkness of despair and enlighten our world with light and love. Happy Nurses Day!

Nursing is not an easy job and those who dedicate their whole lives to this profession must be respected and celebrated! Happy International Nurses Day 2021!

May all the care and kindness you give to others come back to warm your heart. Wishing you a very Happy International Nurses Day 2021!

Every day you make someone smile. You help someone come out of the pain, you make a difference in someone’s life. Sending the very best wishes on this International Nurses Day to you for you are a source of inspiration and happiness for many patients and their families!

