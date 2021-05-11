International Nurses Day Quotes To Commemorate The Contribution Of Nurses In Society

Quick links:
International Nurses Day is observed every year on May 12, a date that marks the birth anniversary of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale. This day is celebrated to appreciate and thank the nurses across the globe for the enormous contribution to society. As the world is going through a state of a COVID-19 pandemic, thanking nurses for their significant contribution is a must. Since it is not possible to personally thank the nurses on this occasion, we can do our bit by sharing the following wonderful International Nurses Day quotes instead on social media to spread awareness. So here are some inspiring quotes for International Nurses Day that you can share with your loved ones as well as some specially curated messages to send to the nurses you know.
Nurses are the hospitality of the hospital - Unknown
Constant attention by a good nurse may be just as important as a major operation by a surgeon. - Dag Hammarskjold, Diplomat
To do what nobody else will do,
In a way that nobody else can do,
In spite of all we go through,
That is what it is to be a nurse. - Rawsi Williams
CARING is the essence of NURSING. —Jean Watson
You don't build a house without its foundation. You don't build a hospital without its nurses. - Anonymous
Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest accomplishment or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around. —Leo Buscaglia
Studies have indicated there is a strong correlation between the shortages of nurses and morbidity and mortality rates in our hospitals. —Lois Capps
Nursing is not for everyone. It takes a very strong, intelligent, and compassionate person to take on the ills of the world with passion and purpose and work to maintain the health and well-being of the planet. No wonder we're exhausted at the end of the day. - Donna Wilk Cardillo
As a nurse, you know that every day you will touch a life or a life will touch yours. - Metro Nursing Service
Always thank your nurse! Sometimes they're the only one between you and a hearse. - Warren Beatty
Our job as nurses is to cushion the sorrow and celebrate the joy, every day, while we are 'just doing our jobs. -Christine Belle
We often think of nursing as giving meds on time, checking an X-ray to see if the doctor needs to be called, or taking an admission at 2:00 am with a smile on our faces. Too often, we forget all the other things that make our job what it truly is caring and having a desire to make a difference. -Erin Pettengill