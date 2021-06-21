International Olympic Day 2021: Theme, History And Significance Of This Day

The International Olympic Day is a day dedicated to sports and fitness. Every year on June 23, the day is commemorated as a call to action for people all around the world. Learn more about the International Olympic Day 2020 in this article. The International Olympic Committee was formed on this day in 1894, and it is commemorated on International Olympic Day. Its goal is to inspire people all around the world to be their best selves.

On June 23, 1948, the inaugural Olympic day was commemorated. Portugal, Greece, Austria, Canada, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Belgium all held an Olympic Day in their respective countries, and IOC President at the time, Jacques Rogge, sent out a message to the world's young people encouraging them to participate in sports and make them a part of their lives. Read on to know more about the International Olympic Day 2021 theme, history and significance.

International Olympic Day 2021 theme

Stay healthy, stay strong, stay active with the #OlympicDay workout on 23 June.

International Olympic day significance

Olympians from all around the world have inspired the world with their enthusiasm and positivity at this historic period. Athletes have been assisting fans in coping with the crisis by sharing their daily training routines as well as suggestions for remaining healthy in body and mind throughout the lockdown. The Olympic Movement commemorated Olympic Day 2020 by producing the world's largest 24-hour digital-first Olympic workout, building on this incredible momentum.

The Olympic Channel created a brand new home exercise video featuring Olympic competitors in the run-up to Olympic Day. Olympic athletes Laurie Hernandez of the United States, Martin Fourcade of Canada, Lutalo Muhammad of Taekwondo, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, and Tongan Pita Taufatofua, to mention a few, competed.

International Olympic day history

The International Olympic Day was first observed in 1947. At the 41st Session of the International Olympic Committee in Stockholm that year, Dr Josef Gruss, a Czech IOC member, proposed the concept of a World Olympic Day. He advocated designating a day to commemorate everything the Olympics stands for. After a few months of work, Dr. Gruss' idea was approved at the 42nd IOC session in Switzerland. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) was formed on the same day in Sorbonne, Paris, in 1894, and June 23 was chosen as the International Olympic Day because of its historical significance.

