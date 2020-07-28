International Tiger Day Quotes, Slogans And Messages To Share And Spread Awareness

July 29 is celebrated as the International Tiger Day. It is also known as the Global Tiger Day, or World Tiger Day. This day was established in 2010 at the St. Petersburg Tiger Summit, Russia, as a move to spread awareness about the decrease in wild tiger numbers to promote tiger conservation work.

As per WWF, there are about 3,900 wild tigers are left in the world, with 70 per cent of the tiger population residing in India. As we celebrate International Tiger Day today, here are some International Tiger Day quotes, slogans and messages that can help to raise awareness about tiger conservation.

T – Tomorrow No One Will Know Us; I – Identity In The World; G – Greatest King; E – Every Body Should Protect Them; R – Roaring (Crying) For Save Him; S – So Let’s Start To Save The Tigers.

Tiger burning bright will not let you fade out of sight, that is my promise and for you, we will fight.

When a man wants to murder a tiger he calls it sport; when a tiger wants to murder him he calls it ferocity.- George Bernard Shaw, author

Tiger is a symbol of Beauty, Bravery, Strength and Nationality. So Save the Tiger, Save the Nation’s Pride.

Let us keep the tigers in jungles & not in history, save tigers.

For the Tigers, we must unite, so they don't fade out of sight.

Mighty tigers hear them roar, for they may be no more.

Wooing the press is an exercise roughly akin to picnicking with a tiger. You might enjoy the meal, but the tiger always eats last. - Maureen Dowd, journalist

Look at the tigers mighty and strong, killing them for their fur is very wrong.

There’s a Tiger out there who thinks you’re terrific!

Use only cameras to shoot the tiger, not the gun.

Tigers Are One Of A Kind, Please Save Them Or You Will Be Fined.

One can measure the greatness and moral progress of a nation by looking at how it treats its animals.

Oddly enough, I'm not a particularly judgmental person. I just don't have a lot of filtering when I'm in 'tiger mother' mode. I say what comes into my head. - Amy Chua, author of "Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother"

The tiger springs in the new year. Us he devours. - TS Eliot, author

