Good News: Kaziranga National Park Captures Tiger Breeding For The First Time In 15 Years

Kaziranga National Park is a protected area in Assam. It is the home to many wildlife species, especially tigers, elephants and rhinoceros. Recently, good news has emerged. The camera trap at the Kaziranga National Park has captured a precious moment. The Assam flood which affected around 33 lakh people also had an effect on the wildlife at the Kaziranga National Park.

The good news

The picture was uploaded on the park’s official twitter handle. The image is captioned as, “ROAR GETS LOUDER. First ever camera trap evidence of successful breeding of tigers in Laokhowa Bura Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary, buffer of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve. Result of more than 15 years of hard work and effort. Kudos". The thread continued with the handle again tweeting, ‘Introducing “THE FUTURE KINGS”.

ROAR GETS LOUDER🐯

First ever camera trap evidence of successful breeding of tigers in Laokhowa Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary,🐅 buffer of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve. Result of more than 15 years of hard work and effort. Kudos 👏👏@ParimalSuklaba1 @moefcc @ntca_india @surenmehra pic.twitter.com/PwMooNWb8K — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) July 26, 2020

Introducing “THE FUTURE KINGS”

This picture speaks a 1000 words.

Culmination of 15 years of determination and tireless work of Foresters. We thank NGOs, Media, Volunteers and everyone who worked with forest department in this🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/NDpzD6LwXR — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) July 26, 2020

According to reports by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 95 per cent of the national park's 430 sq km area was flooded, with traffic movement on the National Highway-37 near Kaziranga being suspended. More than 100 animals lost their lives due to the natural disaster. While few died due to drowning, others were hit by vehicles.

The post was put up on July 26. The post has managed to gather 1.3K likes and 179 Retweets and comments. People have made comments appreciating the authorities. There are also people who are keen to see more pictures and are requesting the authorities to upload more pictures.

Tyger Tyger, burning bright,

In the forests of the night;

What immortal hand or eye,

Could frame thy fearful symmetry? — Sumit Simlai (@SimlaiSumit) July 26, 2020

Pl upload some photos of it — Devender kumar (@Devender1303) July 26, 2020

Good news — ajay dubey (@Ajaydubey9) July 26, 2020

Kudos to all involved in this mission 👍👍 — Srinivas Peela (@PeelaSrinivas) July 26, 2020

According to reports, Sarbananda Sonowal, the Chief Minister of Assam said that the flood situation is very serious in Assam and at least 28 districts of the state have been affected. Reports suggest that nearly 95% of the Kaziranga national park and tiger reserve was flooded. Floodwaters had deluged 173 of the 223 forest camps inside the park.

(Image Credits: Twitter/Kaziranga)

