International Women's Day 2026: Why It Is Celebrated On March 8? Know This Year's Theme, History, Significance And More

International Women's Day is one of the most significant days celebrating women across the globe. It is celebrated annually on March 8, commemorating women's fight for equality and liberation along with the women's rights movement. It is a public holiday in several countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Cambodia. This year, the day marks the 115th year of the event. There are certain special colours for the day. Purple, green, and white are the colours of International Women's Day.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Why is International Women's Day Is Celebrated On March 8?

The day is celebrated on March 8, marking the women's pivotal role in the 1917 Russian Revolution. It was on this day that female textile workers began a strike for bread and peace, sparking major political change. This movement led women to gain the right to vote. To honour their efforts, the United Nations in 1975 declared March 8 as International Women's Day.

International Women’s Day 2026: History

The history of International Women's Day dates back to the early 1900s, which was marked as a period of turbulence in the industrialised world and majorly witnessed the rise of radical ideologies. In the year 1908, a total of 15,000 women organised a rally through New York city US, in order to demand good pay, shorter work hours, and voting rights.

(A representative image | Freepik)

The seeds for women's equality were planted in 1908, but the idea of International Women's Day was tabled by a woman named Clara Zetkin at the International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen.100 women there, from 17 countries, agreed to it unanimously, and since then, we have been celebrating the day with great enthusiasm.

Advertisement

International Women's Day 2026: Theme

This year, the theme is 'Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls'. The campaign focuses on accelerating gender equality, addressing systemic legal gaps, and fostering a supportive and collaborative 'Give to Gain' environment to empower women.