Summer Coolers To Beat The Scorching Heat: Sugarcane Juice To Buttermilk

Summers in India are intense and exhausting. The intense sunlight and hot winds quickly deplete the body of water and essential minerals. Therefore, it's essential to consume beverages that cool the body while also keeping you hydrated. Traditional Indian drinks like aam panna, buttermilk and lemonade can provide instant relief from the heat. They are natural, nutritious and extremely beneficial for the body.

Also read: The Best Time to Drink Black Coffee And The Optimal Quantity To Consume

Dehydration is common during summers | Image: Freepik

Aam Panna

Aam panna is a popular summer drink made from raw mangoes, especially consumed during the summer in many parts of India. It helps cool the body from within and is also known to protect against heat stroke. The minerals and electrolytes present in it replenish lost nutrients. It also helps increase appetite, which often decreases in the heat. Its sweet and sour taste makes it a very refreshing drink.

Also read: 15 Vegetarian Food Items That Are Rich In Protein

Advertisement

Lemonade

Lemon water or lemonade is one of the easiest to prepare and most popular summer drinks. It provides instant hydration and refreshes the body. The vitamin C in lemon helps strengthen the immune system and also improves digestion. Lemon water, made with salt and a little honey or sugar, helps replenish lost electrolytes during the summer. It's a simple yet highly effective summer drink.

Vitamin C in lemon will boost your immunity | Image: Freepik

Buttermilk

Buttermilk is a commonly served summer drink in Indian homes. It cools the body and strengthens the digestive system. Drinking buttermilk, especially after a heavy meal, helps lighten the stomach. It contains probiotics that are beneficial for intestinal health. It also helps keep the body hydrated. Buttermilk, made with a little roasted cumin and salt, is excellent for both taste and health.

Advertisement

Sugarcane juice

Sugarcane juice is one of the most refreshing natural summer drinks. It provides instant energy and helps prevent dehydration. It contains natural sugars, minerals, and antioxidants that provide strength. A glass of fresh sugarcane juice provides instant cooling and relief during the scorching heat. Adding lemon and ginger enhances its flavor.

Coconut water