Updated 6 March 2026 at 23:50 IST
Summer Coolers To Beat The Scorching Heat: Sugarcane Juice To Buttermilk
Dehydration is very common in summers. Drinks like aam panna, lemonade and buttermilk, which are easily prepared at home, can keep you hydrated and healthy and temperatures rise.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Summers in India are intense and exhausting. The intense sunlight and hot winds quickly deplete the body of water and essential minerals. Therefore, it's essential to consume beverages that cool the body while also keeping you hydrated. Traditional Indian drinks like aam panna, buttermilk and lemonade can provide instant relief from the heat. They are natural, nutritious and extremely beneficial for the body.
Aam Panna
Aam panna is a popular summer drink made from raw mangoes, especially consumed during the summer in many parts of India. It helps cool the body from within and is also known to protect against heat stroke. The minerals and electrolytes present in it replenish lost nutrients. It also helps increase appetite, which often decreases in the heat. Its sweet and sour taste makes it a very refreshing drink.
Advertisement
Lemonade
Lemon water or lemonade is one of the easiest to prepare and most popular summer drinks. It provides instant hydration and refreshes the body. The vitamin C in lemon helps strengthen the immune system and also improves digestion. Lemon water, made with salt and a little honey or sugar, helps replenish lost electrolytes during the summer. It's a simple yet highly effective summer drink.
Buttermilk
Buttermilk is a commonly served summer drink in Indian homes. It cools the body and strengthens the digestive system. Drinking buttermilk, especially after a heavy meal, helps lighten the stomach. It contains probiotics that are beneficial for intestinal health. It also helps keep the body hydrated. Buttermilk, made with a little roasted cumin and salt, is excellent for both taste and health.
Advertisement
Sugarcane juice
Sugarcane juice is one of the most refreshing natural summer drinks. It provides instant energy and helps prevent dehydration. It contains natural sugars, minerals, and antioxidants that provide strength. A glass of fresh sugarcane juice provides instant cooling and relief during the scorching heat. Adding lemon and ginger enhances its flavor.
Coconut water
Coconut water is considered a natural electrolyte drink. It contains essential minerals like potassium, sodium, and magnesium, which instantly hydrate the body. It quickly replenishes minerals lost through sweating in the summer. It's light and refreshing taste makes it an ideal drink for people of all ages. It not only energizes the body but also reduces fatigue.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 6 March 2026 at 23:50 IST