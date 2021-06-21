International Yoga Day 2021 Quotes, Images And Wishes To Share With Friends And Family

Every year on June 21, International Yoga Day is commemorated. The goal of the day is to raise awareness about yoga and its numerous advantages. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the concept of establishing International Yoga Day during a United Nations General Assembly meeting in 2014. On this day, one can send their friends and family International Yoga Day quotes, images and wishes.

International yoga day quotes

What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create. – Buddha

You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul. - Swami Vivekananda

Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in well being. - Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

To perform every action artfully is yoga. - Swami Kripalu

Yoga is the fountain of youth. You're only as young as your spine is flexible. - Bob Harper.

Yoga is not a work-out, it is a work-in. And this is the point of spiritual practice; to make us teachable; to open up our hearts and focus our awareness so that we can know what we already know and be who we already are. - Rolf Gates, teacher and author

You cannot do yoga. Yoga is your natural state. What you can do are yoga exercises, which may reveal to you where you are resisting your natural state.- Sharon Gannon, co-creator of Jivamukti Yoga Method

Yoga is almost like music in a way; there’s no end to it. - Sting, musician

Anyone who practices can obtain success in yoga but not one who is lazy. Constant practice alone is the secret of success. - Svatmarama

Exercises are like prose, whereas yoga is the poetry of movements. Once you understand the grammar of yoga; you can write your poetry of movements.” - Amit Ray

International yoga day wishes

Wishing you a lifetime of wellness and goodness on the occasion of Yoga Day! Keep meditating!

Yoga is Like Music. The Rhythm of the Body, The Melody of the Mind, and Harmony of the Soul Create the Symphony of Life. Happy International Yoga Day!

Yoga gives us the lesson to cure what is fatal to be endured and to endure what you cannot cure. Wishing You Happy International Yoga Day!

*Yoga is not about Touching Your Toes. It’s about Unlocking Your Ideas about what You want, Where You Think You Can Go, And How will You Achieve when You get there. Happy International Yoga Day!

Become friends with happiness and health with yoga and meditation. A very Happy International Yoga Day.

Interntional yoga day images

IMAGE: KAYLEE GARRETT UNSPLASH