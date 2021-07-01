Is Canada Day A Holiday In The Country? See Details About The Day And Holiday

Canada Day 2021 will be observed with great joy and excitement on July 1. It is also known as the National Day of Canada. The day is celebrated to honour the independence of Canada. However, a lot of people are still curious to know about is Canada Day a holiday. Here is a look at the details about is Canada Day public holiday.

Is Canada Day a holiday?

Canada Day is one of the federal statutory holidays in Canada 2021. The day celebrates the anniversary of the Canadian confederation which occurred on July 1, 1867, with the passing of the Constitution Act, 1867. Therefore, for the people thinking about is Canada Day public holiday, the answer is yes, it is a public holiday. If the day falls on a weekend, the following Monday may be given as a holiday by various businesses and other commercial sectors of Canada. The day was originally called Dominion Day as the holiday commemorates the unification of three North American British Colonies. The colonies were Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The three colonies were united within the British Empire called Canada. The holiday was renamed in 1982 when the Canadian constitution was patriated by the Canada Act 1982. Therefore, since 1983, July 1 is known as Canada Day.

Canada had gained an increased level of political control and governance over its own affairs even though still being a British colony. The British parliament and Cabinet had maintained political control over certain areas, such as foreign affairs, national defence, and constitutional changes. However, Canada gradually gained increasing independence over the years. Notably with the passage of the Statute of Westminster in 1931. The country finally became a completely independent nation with the passing of the Constitution Act, 1982. It served to fully patriate the Canadian constitution.

Canada Day is one of the most important holidays in Canada 2021. The celebrations take place all over the country on a grand scale. Canadians living abroad also celebrate the day. The Canadians celebrate the day by raising flags and various firework displays. Some of the major events that are organised on Canada Day are parades, carnivals, fireworks, concerts and several other patriotic activities are also conducted. People also wish each other a happy Canada Day through messages. The largest Canada Day celebrations in the country take place in the capital Ottawa.

Image: Unsplash