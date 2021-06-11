Is Kamehameha Day, A Public Holiday? How Is Kamehameha Day Celebrated? Find Out Here!

The United States of America's state of Hawaii observes King Kamehameha I Day on June 11. It is named after Kamehameha the Great, the Hawaiian monarch who was the first to unite the Hawaiian Islands of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui, and Hawai'i. Emancipation Hall at the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington, D.C., and Hilo, Hawai'i, both have replicas of this statue. Read on to know if Kamehameha day is a public holiday.

Is Kamehameha day, a public hoilday?

Kamehameha Day is a public holiday in Hawaii that includes a day off for the general public, as well as the closure of schools and most businesses.

Kamehameha day in Hawaii

Between 1782 to 1819, Kamehameha the Great was the monarch of Hawaii. In 1810, he united and established the Kingdom of Hawaii, which he is well-known for. Every year on June 11, Kamehameha Day is observed in his honour.

Kamehameha V (on December 22, 1871) originally declared June 11 as King Kamehameha Day to honour his grandfather, Kamehameha I. It was almost intended to take the place of Hawaiian Sovereignty Restoration Day (on July 31), which the monarch and ministers despised because of its link to the Paulet Affair.

The next year was the first time the holiday was observed. Carnivals and fairs, foot races, horse races, and velocipede races were all part of King Kamehameha I Day events in the late 1800s. When Hawai'i became a state in 1959, the Governor of Hawai'i and the Hawai'i State Legislature declared King Kamehameha I Day as one of the inaugural holidays.

Today, King Kamehameha I Day is commemorated with elaborate activities that harken back to ancient Hawai'i, honouring the cultural traditions that Kamehameha fought to preserve as his society shifted toward European influences. The King Kamehameha Hula Competition is a two-day event that brings hula groups from all around the world to the Neil S. Blaisdell Center. On the second night, prizes are given out.

Celebration

A traditional Pa‘u Parade and a Ho‘olaule‘a are part of the festivities. The King Kamehameha Celebration Commission and various community organisations are in charge of the festivities. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the celebrations may be limited. People are adviced to follow the COVID -9 protocols and the regulations stated by the authorities.

Background

From 1782 until his death on May 8, 1819, Kamehameha the Great, also known as Kamehameha I and Kamehameha the First, ruled Hawaii. He is remembered for uniting Hawaii, enacting legislation to protect human rights in warfare, and being a fair and stable leader. He is sometimes referred to as the "Napoleon of the Pacific" because his name signifies "lonely" or "loneliness."

Kamehameha the Great's great-grandson, Kamehameha V, issued a royal proclamation in 1871 declaring Kamehameha Day to be observed. On June 11, 1872, the day was initially honoured, and it was one of the first holidays declared by the Hawaii State Legislature after Hawaii became a US state in 1959.

IMAGE: HUWAII TRAVEL'S INSTAGRAM