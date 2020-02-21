The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Is Mahashivratri A Dry Day? Here Is All You Need To Know About It

Festivals

For those who have made plans for their Friday night, might want to know is Mahashivratri a dry day? Here is the answer to all your questions.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
is mahashivratri a dry day

Mahashivratri a prominent Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on the new moon day in the month of Magha. In the year 2020, Mahashivratri is celebrated on February 21. Many devotees also fast on this day.

Some devotees also eat food only once a day before the Mahashivratri fast. Mahashivratri is also a bank holiday and it is also a Friday. Those who are looking for a short break or a weekend getaway might want to know, is Mahashivratri a dry day? On the day of Mahashivratri people would want to know Is today a dry day? 

Also Read: Is Mahashivratri A Stock Market Holiday And Other Questions Answered Here

Also Read: Is Mahashivratri A Bank Holiday And Other Such Questions Are Answered Here

Is Mahashivratri a dry day? 

To answer your doubt, Mahashivratri is not a dry day. However, the festival of Mahashivratri is believed to be a dry day. On dry, the sale of alcohol is prohibited. However, Mahashivratri will not be a dry day in Mumbai and the wine shops will be open on this day. 

To respect the religious and patriotic sentiments of the people in the country, the government has declared some of the specific days as dry days. On these days, the liquor shops stay shut. Many people who are looking forward to planning their parties need to consider the dry days list 2020. This list will help people to plan their parties accordingly. For those who are planning simple house parties that include alcohol, might want to stock up before the dry days. 

Here are the dry days list 2020 for Mumbai:

  • January 15, 2020 Makar Sakranti
  • January 26, 2020 Republic Day
  • January 30, 2020 Shaheed Diwas( Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary)
  • February 18, 2020 Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
  • February 19, 2020 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
  • March 10, 2020 Holi
  • April 2, 2020, Ramnavmi
  • April 6, 2020 Mahavir Jayanti
  • April 10, 2020 Good Friday
  • May 1, 2020 Maharashtra Day
  • May 7, 2020 Buddha Purnima
  • May 25, 2020 Eid-Ul-Fitr
  • July 1, 2020 Ashadi Ekadashi
  • July 31, 2020 Bakri Eid
  • August 12, 2020 Janamashtmi
  • August 15, 2020 Independence Day
  • August 21, 2020 Ganesh Chaturthi 
  • August 29, 2020 Muharram
  • September 1, 2020Ganesh Visarjan
  • October 2, 2020 Gandhi Jayanti
  • October 8, 2020 Alcohol Prohibition Week
  • October 25, 2020 Dussehra
  • October 31, 2020 Valmiki Jayanti
  • November 25 Kartik Ekadashi
  • November 30 Guru Nanak Jayanti

Also Read: Devotees Head To Prayagraj Ahead Of Kumbh's Culmination On Mahashivratri

Also Read: Mahashivratri 2019 Celebrations From Around The World: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MNS THREATENS WARIS PATHAN
MEA: ABRAHAMS SENT BACK 'IZZAT SE'
ACTIVIST HECKLED OUT OF RALLY
BJP TAKES AIM AT SHIV SENA
WHOSE BOWLING ACTION BEST?
ZUCKERBERG GETS ARMPITS BLOW-DRIED