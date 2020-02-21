Is Mahashivratri A Dry Day? Here Is All You Need To Know About It

Mahashivratri a prominent Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on the new moon day in the month of Magha. In the year 2020, Mahashivratri is celebrated on February 21. Many devotees also fast on this day.

Some devotees also eat food only once a day before the Mahashivratri fast. Mahashivratri is also a bank holiday and it is also a Friday. Those who are looking for a short break or a weekend getaway might want to know, is Mahashivratri a dry day? On the day of Mahashivratri people would want to know Is today a dry day?

Also Read: Is Mahashivratri A Stock Market Holiday And Other Questions Answered Here

Also Read: Is Mahashivratri A Bank Holiday And Other Such Questions Are Answered Here

Is Mahashivratri a dry day?

To answer your doubt, Mahashivratri is not a dry day. However, the festival of Mahashivratri is believed to be a dry day. On dry, the sale of alcohol is prohibited. However, Mahashivratri will not be a dry day in Mumbai and the wine shops will be open on this day.

To respect the religious and patriotic sentiments of the people in the country, the government has declared some of the specific days as dry days. On these days, the liquor shops stay shut. Many people who are looking forward to planning their parties need to consider the dry days list 2020. This list will help people to plan their parties accordingly. For those who are planning simple house parties that include alcohol, might want to stock up before the dry days.

Here are the dry days list 2020 for Mumbai:

January 15, 2020 Makar Sakranti

January 26, 2020 Republic Day

January 30, 2020 Shaheed Diwas( Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary)

February 18, 2020 Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

February 19, 2020 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

March 10, 2020 Holi

April 2, 2020, Ramnavmi

April 6, 2020 Mahavir Jayanti

April 10, 2020 Good Friday

May 1, 2020 Maharashtra Day

May 7, 2020 Buddha Purnima

May 25, 2020 Eid-Ul-Fitr

July 1, 2020 Ashadi Ekadashi

July 31, 2020 Bakri Eid

August 12, 2020 Janamashtmi

August 15, 2020 Independence Day

August 21, 2020 Ganesh Chaturthi

August 29, 2020 Muharram

September 1, 2020Ganesh Visarjan

October 2, 2020 Gandhi Jayanti

October 8, 2020 Alcohol Prohibition Week

October 25, 2020 Dussehra

October 31, 2020 Valmiki Jayanti

November 25 Kartik Ekadashi

November 30 Guru Nanak Jayanti

Also Read: Devotees Head To Prayagraj Ahead Of Kumbh's Culmination On Mahashivratri

Also Read: Mahashivratri 2019 Celebrations From Around The World: Here's Everything You Need To Know