Is Mahashivratri A Dry Day? Here Is All You Need To Know About It

Mahashivratri a prominent Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on the new moon day in the month of Magha. In the year 2020, Mahashivratri is celebrated on February 21. Many devotees also fast on this day.
Some devotees also eat food only once a day before the Mahashivratri fast. Mahashivratri is also a bank holiday and it is also a Friday. Those who are looking for a short break or a weekend getaway might want to know, is Mahashivratri a dry day? On the day of Mahashivratri people would want to know Is today a dry day?
Also Read: Is Mahashivratri A Stock Market Holiday And Other Questions Answered Here
Also Read: Is Mahashivratri A Bank Holiday And Other Such Questions Are Answered Here
To answer your doubt, Mahashivratri is not a dry day. However, the festival of Mahashivratri is believed to be a dry day. On dry, the sale of alcohol is prohibited. However, Mahashivratri will not be a dry day in Mumbai and the wine shops will be open on this day.
To respect the religious and patriotic sentiments of the people in the country, the government has declared some of the specific days as dry days. On these days, the liquor shops stay shut. Many people who are looking forward to planning their parties need to consider the dry days list 2020. This list will help people to plan their parties accordingly. For those who are planning simple house parties that include alcohol, might want to stock up before the dry days.
Also Read: Devotees Head To Prayagraj Ahead Of Kumbh's Culmination On Mahashivratri
Also Read: Mahashivratri 2019 Celebrations From Around The World: Here's Everything You Need To Know