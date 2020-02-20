Is Mahashivratri A Bank Holiday And Other Such Questions Are Answered Here

Mahashivaratri is predominantly a Hindu festival that takes place every year in honour of Lord Shiva. The day is said to mark the day Lord Shiva got married. This day falls right at the end of the winter or just before the arrival of summer, that is usually late February or at the beginning of March. During this festival, prayers are offered to overcome darkness and ignorance in one’s life. In 2020, the auspicious occasion will be celebrated on February 21.
Yes, Mahashivaratri is a bank holiday. Mahashivaratri is a Hindu festival that honours God Shiva. It is also called as “The Night of Shiva” and is celebrated in a majority of Indian states. Every year, the festival falls on the 14th of the Phalgun month, that also marks the end of the moonless nights. The day correspondences to the months of March and February according to the English calendar. Devotees fast throughout the day and follow several rituals to worship Lord Shiva.
