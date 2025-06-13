When Is Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2025? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: It is one of the auspicious days for Hindus as on this day, devotees pray Krishnapingala form of Lord Ganesha and observe a fast. According to Drik Panchang, Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Jyeshtha month (May to June 21) is observed as Krishnapingal Sankashti. According to the Hindu calendar, in North India, Sankashti Chaturthi of Magha is celebrated as Sakata Chauth. The complexion of this form of Lord Ganesha is dark brown, and this is why he is called Krishnapingal. The day will be observed on June 14. Worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day can bring success in your life.