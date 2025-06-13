When Is Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2025? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance

Updated 13 June 2025 at 17:53 IST
Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: It is one of the auspicious days for Hindus as on this day, devotees pray Krishnapingala form of Lord Ganesha and observe a fast. According to Drik Panchang, Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Jyeshtha month (May to June 21) is observed as Krishnapingal Sankashti. According to the Hindu calendar, in North India, Sankashti Chaturthi of Magha is celebrated as Sakata Chauth. The complexion of this form of Lord Ganesha is dark brown, and this is why he is called Krishnapingal. The day will be observed on June 14. Worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day can bring success in your life.
Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi: June 14, Saturday
Moonrise on Sankashti Day: 10:07 PM
Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 03:46 PM on June 14
Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 03:51 PM on June 15
Wake up early in the morning and take a sacred bath by adding Ganga jal in the bath water. Wear clean and fresh clothes. Now, clean your home temple and offer a prayer to Lord Ganesh. Concluded the puja by performing an aarti and offering the lord durva grass and boondi laddoo. Devotees can also recite mantras to please Lord Ganesha. Before breaking the fast, devotees are supposed to offer arghya to the moon.
Observing fast and offering prayer to Lord Ganesha on this day will reduce your sufferings. It is said Lord Ganesha has the power to remove hurdles from devotees' lives and bring happiness, prosperity and wealth.
Om Gan Ganpataye Namah..!!
Om Vakratunda Mahakaye Suryakoti Samaprabha Nirvighnam Kurumaye Dev Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada..!!
Published 13 June 2025 at 17:53 IST