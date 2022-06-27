Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Date, Time, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

Lord Jagannath is an incarnation form of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu. The term Jagannath itself refers to one who is the lord of the Universe. People organize a 3 km long procession of three chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra. On the day of Rathayatra, hundreds of devotees together step up to pull these chariots. This famous Rathayatra is celebrated in various cities of India since the late 1960s. Not only Hindus but Buddhists too commemorate this festival by participating in Rathayatra.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Date & Time

Ratha Yatra: Friday, July 1, 2022

Dwitiya Tithi Begins: Jun 30, 2022 at 10:49 am

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: Jul 01, 2022 at 01:09

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: History

There are some mythological stories related to the origin of Rath Yatra which reflect the socio-religious beliefs of people.

In one of the stories, Krishna’s maternal uncle Kansa wanted to kill Krishna and his brother Balrama. With this intention, Kansa invited Krishna and Balarama to Mathura. He sent Akrura with his chariot to Gokul. On being asked, Lord Krishna sat on the chariot with Balarama and left for Mathura. Devotees celebrate this day of the departure of Krishna and Balarama to Mathura as Rath Yatra. Devotees in Dwarka celebrate the day when Lord Krishna, accompanied by Balarama, took Subhadra, his sister in a chariot to show the splendour of the city.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Significance

The word Jagannath is made up of two words Jaga which means Universe and Nath means Lord which is ‘Lord of Universe’. Every year, the Rath Yatra is celebrated by the devotees. Idols are taken out on a chariot and the three chariots are pulled by the devotees through the streets of Puri to the Gundicha temple. There is a belief that pulling the chariots of their God during the procession is a way of engaging in the pure devotion of the Lord and it also destroys the sins which might be committed either knowingly or unknowingly.

Jagannath Rath Yatra is celebrated by millions of devotees across the world to seek the blessings of God and fulfill their wishes. Devotees with the chariots chant songs and mantras with the sound of the drum beats. Jagannath Rath Yatra is also famous as Gundicha Yatra, Chariot Festival, Dasavatara and Navadina Yatra.