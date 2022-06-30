Rath Yatra: Odisha Smoke Artist Creates Portrait Depicting Temple Chariots; Pics Inside

The Indian state of Odisha is all set to carry out the world-famous Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month. As people are expeditating their preparations for the annual Yatra, traditional artists are coming forward to showcase their talents before the Rath Yatra in Puri.

On Wednesday, a Cuttack-based smoke artist Deepak Biswal created a portrait depicting the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra for the annual Rath Yatra.

Smoke artist, Deepal Biswal said, “It took seven hours for me to complete the whole art.”

Another Puri-based 19-year-old artist Saswat Ranjan Sahoo has created three miniature chariots of the Holy Trinity with matchsticks ahead of Rath Yatra. Saswat created these sculptures using 4,830 matchsticks. He took 18 days to complete the sculptures. The chariots have been decorated with parrots, horses and other sculptures that are integral to Trinity's chariots.

One million people to gather for Rath Yatra in Odisha

Reportedly, around one million people are expected to gather for the festival in the temple town from across the country, and some foreign nations, Director of Health Service Bijay Mohapatra said.

The festival of Lord Jagannath this time will see the participation of devotees after two years. In 2020 and 2021, only servitors took part in rituals due to the pandemic.

"We are expecting a large congregation during the festival this year. Mask is mandatory in Puri during the festival. Health camps will be set up at the railway station, bus stand, and Grand Road (Bada Danda) in Odisha," Mohapatra said.

Huge Security For July 1 Rath Yatra In Ahmedabad

As many as 25,000 security personnel will be deployed on the route of the forthcoming Lord Jagannath rath yatra in Ahmedabad in which lakhs of people are likely to participate after a gap of two years without COVID-19 restrictions, officials said on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will perform the Mangla Aarti at the temple on July 1 around 4 am before the chariots of the deities roll out. In normal times, lakhs of people gather along the route of the rath yatra on the day of 'Ashadhi Beej' to catch a glimpse of deities and the procession, which includes decorated elephants and several tableaux.

Traditionally, the procession, led by chariots, starts around 7 am on 'Ashadhi Beej' from the 400-year-old temple in the Jamalpur area of the city and returns by 8 pm after passing through the Old City, including some communally sensitive areas.