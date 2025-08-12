Janamastami 2025: Why is Lord Krishna offered 56 Dishes? Know the Divine Story Behind The ‘Chappan Bhog’ Ritual

Krishna Janamastami 2025: Janamastami is an auspicious day that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishu. According to the Hindu calendar, this year, Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Among the many customs associated with this auspicious day, one stands out for its unique significance–the tradition of offering 56 food items, also known as Chhapan Bhog, to Lord Krishna.

You might be wondering why exactly 56 varieties of delicacies are being offered. Why not 50 or 100? Well! The answer lies in a fascinating legend from Hindu mythology that has been passed through the generations, which links this tradition to Krishna’s divine act of protecting the people of Braj.

The legend behind Chhappan Bhog

According to ancient Hindu scriptures, the people of Braj once prepared to worship the Lord Indra, the deity of rain, hoping for good showers and a bountiful harvest. In this regard, Lord Krishna asked his father, Nanda Baba,’ Why do people do this?’ In response, Nanda Baba explained that Indra was responsible for rainfall, which sustained crops and life. Krishna, however, advocates worshipping Govardhan Hill, which provides them with abundant resources like fruits, vegetables and fodder for their cattle.

As convinced by Krishna, the villagers started offering their prayers to Govardhan rather than to Lord Indra. Angered by this, Indra unleashed torrential rains on Braj, causing floods and panic among the villagers.

To protect the villagers and animals, Krishna lifted the entire Govardhan Hill on his little finger, sheltering everyone beneath it. For seven continuous days and nights, he held the hill aloft without eating anything.

When the rains finally stopped and Indra’s fury subsided, the villagers realised that Krishna had gone without food for seven days. Traditionally, Mother Yashoda would feed him eight times a day.

