Kajari Teej 2025: When Is Kajali Teej? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Rituals, Wishes, And More

Kajari Teej 2025: It is observed by married Hindu women across North Indian states, especially Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. This is celebrated after Hariyali Teej, which falls after 15 days, and before Hartalika Teej. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls three days after Raksha Bandhan, during Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. This year, Kajari Teej is falling on August 12.

Kajari Teej 2025: Shubh Muhurat

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 10:33 AM on August 11, 2025

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 08:40 AM on August 12, 2025

Kajari Teej 2025: Puja Vidhi & Significance

Also known as Badi Teej as opposed to Chhoti Teej, which is also known as Hariyali Teej. Kajari Teej is also spelt as Kajali Teej. On this day, married women observe a fast for the long and healthy life of their husbands. For the puja, they opt for traditional ensembles - new clothes and jewellery - and apply henna on their palm.

The puja is done in the evening, and one of the most important items is Sattu. It is mixed with ghee and sugar and made in a ball shape. In other regions, women worship the Neem tree. So start your puja by worshipping Lord Ganesh and then Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Offer them flowers, kajal and mehendi, followed by a sweet. Then narrate vrat katha.

After the completion of the puja, women can break their fast by drinking water.

Kajari Teej 2025: Wishes & Messages

Wishing you a joyful Kajari Teej filled with love and devotion.

Wishing you a blessed Kajari Teej! May the divine couple bless you with happiness and prosperity.

Sending you warm wishes on Kajari Teej. May your life be filled with love and happiness.

Wishing you a blessed Kajari Teej. May all your prayers be answered.

May Goddess Parvati bless you with marital bliss and happiness. Happy Kajari Teej!

May this Kajari Teej bring you closer to your loved ones and fill your life with joy.