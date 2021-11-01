Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021: History Of State Formation Day And Rajyotsava Awards

The state of Karnataka is commemorating the 65th anniversary of its founding, known as the Kannada Rajyotsava, today, November 1. In 1956, the state was created on a lingual basis and given the name Mysore, which evoked an old regal government. On November 1, 1973, the state was renamed Karnataka in response to public sentiment and demand.

The annual presentation of the Rajyotsava Awards, Karnataka's second-highest civilian honour, kicks off the festivities. People appreciate local cultural art forms and savour authentic regional foods. To commemorate the occasion, the state's official red and yellow flags cover the streets, households, and government buildings.

Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021: Why is the day celebrated?

The honours, which were established in 1966, are granted to those who have made significant contributions to agriculture, the environment, education, journalism, the judiciary, literature, medicine, music, sports, and social service, among other professions. This year, 66 notable individuals will be honoured with the prize. The state foundation day is a public holiday that includes the hoisting of the official Karnataka flag and an address from the state's Chief Minister and Governor. Several town festivals, concerts, and plenty of other events are planned across the state to commemorate the occasion. To commemorate the Rajyotsava, state flags adorn the state's streets and government buildings, as well as the chanting of Karnataka's state anthem, 'Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Tanujate.'

History of Karnataka formation day

Aluru Venkata Rao started the Karnataka Ekikarana movement in 1905, and the Mysore State, which included the erstwhile princely state of Mysore, was formed on November 1, 1956. This was after merging the Kannada-speaking areas of the Bombay and Madras presidencies, as well as the principality of Hyderabad, to form a unified Kannada-speaking state. On November 1, 1973, during the tenure of Chief Minister Devaraj Arasu, the state was given the name Karnataka, which comes from the Kannada word 'Karunadu,' which means "lofty land." He reorganised the state of Karnataka and declared it to be the state's foundation day.

Kannada Rajyotsava Award on Karnataka day

Dr Sudarshan, the head of the state's technical advisory council (TAC) on Covid-19, world tennis star Rohan Bopanna, and former BJP MLC PV Krishna Bhatt are among the Karnataka Rajyotsava honorees unveiled by the Basvaraj Bommai-led government on Sunday. On the eve of Rajyotsava, which is celebrated across the state on October 31, the government announced that 66 recipients and 10 organisations had received the honour. Dr Sudarshan was nominated in the medical services category, while Bopanna was named in the sports category. Bopanna has represented India on the world stage and has won over 19 double titles. The list of winners also included Gangavathi Pranesh, a standup comedian from the Koppal district.

“Heartfelt congratulations to all awardees from the entire population of the state for 2020-21 ‘Kannada Rajyotsava Award’ and to all 10 organisations who won the country’s Amrita Mahotsava,” Bommai said in a post on Twitter.

Awardees for Kannada Rajyotsava Award

Former BJP MLC P V Krishna Bhatt, who is now the chancellor of the Central University of Orissa, was also honoured for his contributions to education. Prakash Belawadi, a well-known theatre and film actor, and Kannada cinema star Devraj were also included on the list. Apart from them, Muniyappa Domlur, a watchman at a Bengaluru cemetery, was also recognised for his social work. The Adamya Chaitanya organisation, led by late union minister Ananth Kumar and his wife Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, was also among the recipients.

(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK)