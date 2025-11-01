Updated 1 November 2025 at 18:51 IST
Kartik Purnima 2025: Know Exact Date, Timings, Significance and More
According to the Hindu calendar, Kartik Purnima is celebrated on the full moon that falls in the month of Kartik every year. Learn more details here.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Kartik Purinma is one of the most auspicious days that is devoted to Lord Vishnu's Matsya avatar and Lord Shiva's victory over Tripurasura. According to the Hindu calendar, Kartik Purnima is celebrated on the full moon that falls in the month of Kartik every year.
Kartik Purnima 2025: Date and Time
This year, Kartik Purnima will be celebrated on November 5, 2025.
Purnima tithi begins: 10:36 pm on November 4, 2025
Purnima tithi ends: 06:48 PM on November 5, 2025
Advertisement
Shukla Purnima Moonrise on Purnima Upavasa Day: 05:11 PM
Kartik Purina 2025: Significance
It is believed that Lord Vishnu took a Matsya form (a form of a fish) on the same day, and according to the Hindu Scriptures, on Kartik Purnima, Lord Shiva slew the demon Tripura Sara, who had terrorised both the heavens and the earth. This day holds a great religious and spiritual significance among Hindus. Many devotees visit various Ganga Ghats such as Haridwar, Varanasi, Rishikesh and others to perform Deep Daan.
Advertisement
How to perform the Kartik Purnima puja ritual?
Step 1: Take a holy bath (with Ganga jal) after waking up.
Step 2: Light up the diya in front of the Lord Vishnu idol.
Step 3: Now, recite mantras or devotional songs to obese the deity.
Step 4: Offer flowers, sweets, and a tilak to the Lord Vishnu idol.
Step 5: Conclude your puja with aarti and distribute prasad to your family and neighbours.
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 1 November 2025 at 18:51 IST