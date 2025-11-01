Kartik Purnima 2025: Know Exact Date, Timings, Significance and More

Kartik Purinma is one of the most auspicious days that is devoted to Lord Vishnu's Matsya avatar and Lord Shiva's victory over Tripurasura. According to the Hindu calendar, Kartik Purnima is celebrated on the full moon that falls in the month of Kartik every year.

Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi | Source: Pinterest

Kartik Purnima 2025: Date and Time

Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi | Source: Pinterest

This year, Kartik Purnima will be celebrated on November 5, 2025.

Purnima tithi begins: 10:36 pm on November 4, 2025

Purnima tithi ends: 06:48 PM on November 5, 2025

Advertisement

Shukla Purnima Moonrise on Purnima Upavasa Day: 05:11 PM

Kartik Purina 2025: Significance

Matsya Avatar (Incarnation of Lord Vishnu) | Source: Pinterest

It is believed that Lord Vishnu took a Matsya form (a form of a fish) on the same day, and according to the Hindu Scriptures, on Kartik Purnima, Lord Shiva slew the demon Tripura Sara, who had terrorised both the heavens and the earth. This day holds a great religious and spiritual significance among Hindus. Many devotees visit various Ganga Ghats such as Haridwar, Varanasi, Rishikesh and others to perform Deep Daan.

Advertisement

How to perform the Kartik Purnima puja ritual?

Lord Vishnu Idol | Source: Pinterest

Step 1: Take a holy bath (with Ganga jal) after waking up.

Step 2: Light up the diya in front of the Lord Vishnu idol.

Step 3: Now, recite mantras or devotional songs to obese the deity.

Step 4: Offer flowers, sweets, and a tilak to the Lord Vishnu idol.