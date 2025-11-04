Updated 4 November 2025 at 15:15 IST
Kartik Purnima 2025: Know The Divine Story Behind Tripuri Purnima
Kartik Purnima is the culmination of the holy month Kartik, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and Goddess Tulsi.
Kartik Purnima is one of the sacred and auspicious festivals celebrated in Hinduism. It is believed that the divine powers descend to earth, rivers become sanctified, and performing rituals brings immense spiritual merit. This year, Kartik Purnima will be observed on November 5.
Kartik Purnima Significance
Kartik Purnima is the culmination of the holy month Kartik, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and Goddess Tulsi. It is believed that taking a holy dip in sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, or Godavari on this day washes away sins and grants moksha (liberation).
Kartik Purnima: Divine Story Behind The Celebration
According to ancient scriptures, Lord Shiva defeated the demon Tripurasura, earning the name "Tripurari". Hence, Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Tripuri Purnima or Tripurari Purnima.
Another story mentions that the gods and demons once churned the ocean (Samudra Manthan). On this day, Lord Vishnu took the form of the Matsya Avatar (first incarnation of Lord Vishu as a divine fish) to save creation. The evening lamps symbolise divine enlightenment emerging from darkness.
Therefore, Kartik Purnima can be traced to these mythological victories of truth over evil, light over ignorance, and devotion over materialism.
Here's how to do Kartik puja at home:
Step 1: Take a holy bath before performing puja.
Step 2: Light a diya (with ghee) in front of the Vishnu Idol.
Step 3: Chant mantras or sing devotional songs.
Step 4: Offer flowers, sweets and prasad to the deity.
Step 5: Before breaking the fast, perform aarti.
Step 6: Distribute prasad among your family and neighbours.