When Is Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025? Know Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And More About Auspicious Prabodhini Ekadashi

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi and Devutthana Ekadashi, it is considered one of the significant days for Hindus, as on this day, Lord Vishnu wakes after a four-month period of sleeping. It is observed on the 11th day of Shukla Paksha in Kartik month. Devotees offer prayers and seek his blessings. This year's Dev Uthani Ekadashi is special because Dwadashi Tithis is also falling on the same day. Earlier, it was said that it is falling on November 1, but according to tithi and shubh muhurat, devotees must observe the day on November 2.

(A representative image)

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Shubh Muhurat

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 09:11 AM on November 1, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 07:31 AM on November 2, 2025

On November 2, Parana Time - 01:30 PM to 03:47 PM

Advertisement

On Parana Day Hari Vasara End Moment - 12:55 PM

(A representative image)

Gauna Devutthana Ekadashi on Sunday, November 2, 2025

On November 3, Parana Time for Gauna Ekadashi - 06:40 AM to 08:57 AM

Advertisement

On Parana Day, Dwadashi would be over before Sunrise

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Significance

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishnu wakes up from his four-month-long sleep on this day, which marks the beginning of all auspicious works, including weddings, engagements, griha pravesh and mundan ceremony. Devotees on this day light up their houses with diya and make several dishes in prasad. Observing fast on this day will bring in prosperity, success and obtain liberation.

There are four types of fast devotees that can observe - Jalahar, Ksheerbhoji, Phalahari and Naktabhoji.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Rituals

Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh clothes.

Clean the house and puja room.

After cleaning the house temple, bathe the idol of Lord Vishnu, offer a garland and a tilak.

Worship Lord Vishnu and then offer him prasand made of ghee.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Mantras

Om Namo Narayanaye!!

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaye!!

Achyutam Keshvam Krishna Damodaram Ram Narayanam Janaki Vallabham!!