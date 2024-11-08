Published 17:56 IST, November 8th 2024
Kashmir Brings These Exquisite Creations Alive Through Its Traditional Art Techniques
Kashmir has always been praised for being true to its heritage and bring the same through its artistic creations that ranges from pottery to embroidery.
Kashmir has always been praised for being true to its heritage and bring the same through its artistic creations that ranges from pottery to embroidery techniques. Have a look at the glorious creations popular both globally, and locally that are worth noting from this northernmost geographical point in India dubbed as 'Paradise on Earth'.
Kashida
Kashida is an age-old embroidery technique known for garnering eyeballs of visitors passing by Kashmiri handicraft markets through its expansive designs, colourful threadwork, and meticulous detailing. The motifs usually found are flowers, paisleys, and chinar leaves.
Pashmina
Created from the finest of wools from Pashmina goat, Pashmina shawls are well-known for their warmth this ultra-soft fabric is capable of providing. The delicate motifs when mixed with traditional Kashmiri designs end becoming one of the most sought-after memorabilia one can take away from this scenic destination.
Crewel embroidery
This technique of weaving culturally inspired designs with linen fabric is known as crewel embroidery. What ensues as part of Kashmiri is with the use of motifs depicting patterns, birds, and vines.
Kashmiri woodwork and carpets
Woodwork and carpets make for an integral part of Kashmiri craftsmanship. Local artisans get a chance to carve, incorporate inlay work, and weave creations that highlight the state's artistic excellence.
Papier mâché
Kashmiri artisans are well-versed with use of paper pulp to bring intricate designs onto sculptures alive. Artisans are known for molding paper pulp into varying shapes that are later painted, and embellished with customized motifs, items, and jewellery.
Kashmiri pottery
Kashmiri pottery as an art-form can be traced back to 3000 to 1200 BC. This artisanal technique is known for its rustic textures, and traditional techniques visible in earthy tones.
