Kashmir Brings These Exquisite Creations Alive Through Its Traditional Art Techniques

Pashmina is synonymous with luxury and softness is considered the crown jewel of Kashmiri textiles. | Image: Pexels

Kashmir has always been praised for being true to its heritage and bring the same through its artistic creations that ranges from pottery to embroidery techniques. Have a look at the glorious creations popular both globally, and locally that are worth noting from this northernmost geographical point in India dubbed as 'Paradise on Earth'.

Kashida embroidery. Image credit: Unsplash

Kashida

Kashida is an age-old embroidery technique known for garnering eyeballs of visitors passing by Kashmiri handicraft markets through its expansive designs, colourful threadwork, and meticulous detailing. The motifs usually found are flowers, paisleys, and chinar leaves.

Pashmina shawls. Image credit: Pinterest

Pashmina

Created from the finest of wools from Pashmina goat, Pashmina shawls are well-known for their warmth this ultra-soft fabric is capable of providing. The delicate motifs when mixed with traditional Kashmiri designs end becoming one of the most sought-after memorabilia one can take away from this scenic destination.

Crewelwork is a surface embroidery technique. Image credit: Pinterest

Crewel embroidery

This technique of weaving culturally inspired designs with linen fabric is known as crewel embroidery. What ensues as part of Kashmiri is with the use of motifs depicting patterns, birds, and vines.

Kashmiri woodwork and carpets. Image credit: Pinterest

Kashmiri woodwork and carpets

Woodwork and carpets make for an integral part of Kashmiri craftsmanship. Local artisans get a chance to carve, incorporate inlay work, and weave creations that highlight the state's artistic excellence.

Papier mâché. Image credit: Pinterest

Papier mâché

Kashmiri artisans are well-versed with use of paper pulp to bring intricate designs onto sculptures alive. Artisans are known for molding paper pulp into varying shapes that are later painted, and embellished with customized motifs, items, and jewellery.

Kashmiri pottery. Image credit: Pinterest

Kashmiri pottery